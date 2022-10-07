the star lifts the veil on her sports and food routine

A dream body and an Olympic form, at 52, Jennifer Lopez surprises with her physical condition. To the delight of her fans, the singer revealed the secrets of her well-being. To your notebooks!

Hollywood stars love to share their wellness tips, nutrition or even beauty with their fans. Since she opened her blog titledgoopin 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow showered her admirers with many “tips”. Still so radiant At 49, the wife of American director and producer Brad Falchuk has made natural beauty her specialty. But the bubbly blonde is not the only one who wants good advice. Jennifer Lopez decided to launch its own Newsletter and this week, the interpreter ofOn the floormade a significant gift to his community by revealing the secrets of his form and her dream figure at 52. So, has J-Lo found the fountain of youth? No miracles on the horizon though…

“My workout routine involves lifting weights three or four days a week and doing cardio when I’m trying to shed a few extra pounds. I will start with 30 minutes of cardio, then I will do 30 to 40 minutes of strength training”confided the one who is an athlete since a young age. Aware, however, of time passing byhalf of Ben Affleck made it clear that ado not exercise as intensely requires a certain vigilance : “I think as we get older we are more prone to muscle loss and injury. The more I strengthen my body by lifting weights, the more I feel strong, capable and independent. Supplementing this practice with stretching and staying flexible and mobile is most important.”

Jennifer Lopez: her healthy and fun plate

For keep fit, J-Lo knows: diet combined with regular physical activity is the key. The pretty Latina does not hesitate to bring dand color on his plate focusing on vegetables and raw vegetables. But the artist does not forget to integrate into his diet protein intake consisting, macromolecules essential to muscle mass growthe. However, a balanced diet is not synonymous with frustration. Thus, the star of the filmMarry Merevealed a snapshot of a “typical” meal with her family where she did not hesitate to enjoy a dish adored by her dear darlings: “As for what I eat, here is a picture of a typical dinner. The bread and fries are for the children… But I also bite them from time to time!”