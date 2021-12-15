the Star of Bethlehem can be seen with the naked eye. We explain when and where to observe it »ILMETEO.it

CHRISTMAS COMET: the Star of Bethlehem can be seen with the naked eye. We explain when and where to observe it

Christmas comet Leonard, also visible to the naked eye for a short timePunctually, as has often happened in recent years, the Christmas comet or, as you prefer, star of Bethlehem. What is certain is that his name is not Santa Claus, but rather Leonard.

The name was given by its discoverer, a astronomer which in January of this year identified it from the observatory of Mount Lennon, in Arizona.

In these days Leonard is darting in our sky at one crazy speed for a space body of its kind. Think that it travels at about 71 km / s, not bad!

Will it be visible to the naked eye? The answer is yes, but be careful, only a short time and in conditions of practically clear sky and without lights! The comet, in fact, Sunday 12 December it reached the “closest” point to Earth and now it will disappear from our hemisphere in great strides.

Where, when and how to observe it? Well, thanks also to a decidedly improving weather that will give us peaceful and clear nights over most of Italy, the comet can be observed just before dawn, let’s say between 5.30 and 6.30, either using binoculars (optimal choice), or with the naked eye: we will have to look to the northeast, just below the constellation of Bootes (the cowherd) whose main star is Arturo. This constellation, typical of the summer sky, will be found near the horizon.

Ideal place to observe it: certainly not in the city, but rather in a completely dark beach or in the open countryside with the horizon free from anything.