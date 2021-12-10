the Star of Bethlehem is coming, it will also be visible to the Naked Eye! Details »ILMETEO.it

CHRISTMAS COMET: the Star of Bethlehem is coming, it will also be visible to the Naked Eye! The details

Christmas comet Leonard, also visible to the naked eyePunctually, as has often happened in recent years, the Christmas comet or, as you prefer, star of Bethlehem. What is certain is that his name is not Santa Claus, but rather Leonard.

The name was given by its discoverer, a astronomer which in January of this year identified it from the observatory of Mount Lennon, in Arizona.

In these days Leonard is darting in our sky at one crazy speed for a space body of its kind. Think that it travels at about 71 km / s, not bad!

Will it be visible to the naked eye? The answer is yes, but be careful, only a short time! The comet, in fact, already Sunday 12 December it will reach the closest point to the Earth to then disappear rather quickly from our hemisphere and move to the southern one.

Where, when and how to observe it? Well, thanks also to a decidedly improving weather that will give us peaceful and clear nights over most of Italy, the comet can be observed just before dawn, let’s say between 5.30 and 6.30, either using binoculars (optimal choice), or with the naked eye: we will have to look to the northeast, just below the constellation of Bootes (the cowherd) whose main star is Arturo. This constellation, typical of the summer sky, will be found near the horizon.