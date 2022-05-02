The star of ‘Euphoria’ who has just entered all the pools as a possible new 007

It is evident that after the farewell of Daniel Craig as 007we are going to live a time of constant rumors about the name that will mark the future of the franchise created by Ian Fleming. Don’t look like buying from the MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) by Amazon will influence a decision-making assumed by the Broccoli family. At the moment it is ruled out that it will be an actress who plays the spy and the list of actors goes from Idris Elba to Tom Hardy. Yes indeed, Barbara Broccoli has asked for patience in choosing the new 007.

Elba, Hardy and Henry Cavill have made most of the Bond-related headlines. However, in the last hours it seems that a new and young interpreter has gotten into all the pools. The actor in question is none other than the star of euphoria, Jacob Elordiwho has also appeared in My first kiss and in the Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck thriller, Deep water. A decision totally contradicted the other names by age and above all by experience. Elordi is 24 and is not British eithersomething that all previous actors in the role have always fulfilled.

Daniel Craig has been the right eye of the boss of the executive producer and has always praised the actor’s work: “He has incredible range and can do anything. He is the greatest actor of all time and I think the audience will love that performance because he is funny, dangerous and he has everything you could want.”Broccoli said of the actor. Elordi just resonates as an alternative, as what seems to be a very present name is Idris Elba. Broccoli already mentioned that the actor from Luther was part of the conversation and that he was, of course, a “magnificent actor”.

No Time To Die was received mixed by audiences, but overall Craig’s history with the character is a successful one. In the long term, Jacob Elordi doesn’t seem like such a far-fetched option. Why not count the years before becoming 007? In a planning that maintains at least 6 films in this new arc/stage, the choice of a young face leads to the tranquility and stability of maintaining a universe and franchise that needs a face that can appeal to younger audienceswithout disengaging the adult part.