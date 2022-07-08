the star of Spider-Man soon in a new franchise?

The Spider-Man trilogy completed, the jumping Tom Holland would have set his sights on a completely different franchise. We tell you that!

Last year, Tom Holland wove his web for the third time in No Way Home, one of the biggest box office hits in MCU history. This year, Zendaya’s companion explored a whole new world on AppleTV+ in the series The Crowded Room where he plays Billy Milligan, the first man found not responsible for the rape of three people in the 70s after he was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. Holland hasn’t bid farewell to the muscular world of franchises, however. He is indeed preparing to become the star of a new saga under the aegis of Sony, the firm behind the trilogy. Spiderman.

In an article published by The Anklerwe learn that Sony is currently negotiating a contract with Tom Holland to offer him to become the headliner of the future saga Uncharted, adaptation of a video game of the same name, the first part of which was released in cinemas on February 16. ” YesUncharted is a franchise now confirms the paper. If Sony has not officially confirmed the development of a sequel, the profitability of the film in times of pandemic suggests that the studio very surely wants to capitalize on a very popular title in the world of gaming. We can therefore assume that a new adventure of Nathan Drake is preparing.

Tom Holland could also return to the Spider-Man Universe

The Ankler also reveals that there would also be discussions “ in progress about another trilogy [Spider-Man] with Tom Holland “. The author of the article states: I don’t believe he’s signed a contract yet, so those plans remain unofficial at this time. That said, I’m sure Spidey’s further adventures with Holland are a top priority. Last November, Amy Pascal, producer at Sony, already implied that the development of a new trilogy was discussed behind the scenes. She explained to variety : “ As long as [Tom Holland] will want to make Spiderman, we will make movies […] I still think everything is going to be fine. “Marvel CEO Kevin Feige is convinced of this, so much so that he announced to the New York Times in December 2021 the development “ asset » of these next opuses…