The star of That 70s Show who confirmed his return to the spin-off

That 90s Show It will be distributed by Netflix and so far has no set release date. It was announced that one of the protagonists will be back.

Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill, That 70s Show aired between 1998 and 2006 and served to launch figures like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Mila Kunis. Throughout eight seasons, this production set in the 70’s was inspired by some of the craziest stories that happened to live to Mark Brazill and, in a sitcom tone, it was told that she was going through the North American economic crisis and how she went through a small fictional town called Point Place, which was in Wisconsin.

Although the last two installments were not the best, especially due to the loss of Topher Grace as a protagonist (which he preferred to explore in his career as a film actor and left the series) and Ashton Kutcher, which had intermittent participation, those who saw it know that it was a fun sitcom that gave great moments. After a failed attempt to make a spin-off titled That 80s Showit took more than 15 years for Netflix announced that he would give another shot at the possibility of making a sequel.

That was how the arrival of That 90s Show, which still does not have a release date but has released some details about its plot. The main thing will go through the idea that we will meet the daughter of Eric Forman as Grace and Donna Pinciotti as Prepon, who will be visiting his grandparents’ house. In this sense, it was known that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Koh Rupp would return to play Kitty and Red Formanand this week the appearance of an old familiar face of That 70s Show: Wilmer Valderrama.

The actor in charge of playing Fez He was one of the most beloved by fans thanks to the innocence that permeated many of his stories and the need to find a partner with whom he could have sex. Wilmer Valderrama He shared on his networks a photo of the script they sent him to prepare for his return and without giving too many details about it, he wrote: “To whom it may concern… Now, if only I remembered the accent…”. His publication had about 75 thousand likes and fueled the fire of those who want to see what will happen to this spin-off produced by Netflix.

+What nationality was Fez

One of the great doubts that never had an answer about That 70s Show had to do with nationality Fez. The origin of the character’s name Wilmer Valderrama referred to the acronym for “Foreign Exchange Student” (with the “S” changed to a “Z”) and his country of origin was never made clear. In dialogue with Look who I found, Mark Brazill recounted that the decision to never clarify where he was originally from Fez it had to do with the possibility of being able to make any kind of joke without being accused of being racist by anyone.