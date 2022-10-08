The star Shakira settles her accounts Gérard Piqué, she swings heavy!

Colombian singer Shakira is going through a difficult time in her life. After 12 years of a highly publicized relationship, Gerard Pique and Shakira have finally announced their divorce.

Indeed, following discoveries of cheating on the part of the professional footballer, their marriage ended. Rumors of deception had been circulating for a long time, and the facts were finally acknowledged. No one seemed surprised by this announcement, as the rumors weren’t new.

However, as many people know, love is blind. And so, when you love, you believe in it until the end. With two kids and a 12-year relationship on the line, it seems hard to give up.

Nevertheless, the relationship has come to an end and Shakira has recently settled accounts. She gave a lot to this relationship that ended so badly. We tell you everything!

A public breakup

After a 12-year relationship, Shakira is now single. His ex, Gerard Pique, has already appeared publicly with his new girlfriend. Indeed, he was seen accompanied by a pretty and very young blonde, formerly a trainee in a club he owns.

Shakira is doing her best to move on and get back on track. I try to digest everything, she explained in an interview with American Elle. She has just obtained custody of her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

A situation that requires a lot of love and attention. Suddenly, she considers herself busy, and thus finds a little serenity and balance after such a big shock.

When her two children go to school, the 45-year-old Colombian star tries to find her first love. The music. Indeed, for her own good, she decided to take up a passion she seemed to have abandoned for so long.

For a few weeks, she has been working on her next album. And this, five years after the release of the last one. Between work and love, Shakira did not hesitate to choose love.

I put everything I had into this relationship and into my family. I put my career on hold and came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win titles, she said. It was a sacrifice of love.

Shakira: A Sacrifice of Love

A sacrifice that weighs heavily today. Indeed, after having bet everything on her couple, Shakira finds herself with nothing. In twelve years, the singer has only released two albums, while from 2001 to 2010, she had released five.

For a long time, all that mattered was his children and their father Gerard Pique. I didn’t believe in God until I met him and then when we met, everything lit up, she said in 2012.

She was far from suspecting that a few years later, she would find herself in this bitter situation. The man she thought she would end up with destroyed that dream. Gerard Pique put an abrupt end to their relationship. And all this for a young woman of 23 years. It’s a feeling that Shakira has a hard time accepting.

It is often said that time heals wounds. However, it looks like the singer’s new album promises a cathartic feeling. Indeed, some of the lyrics to her new single have already been leaked.

And her loyal fans no longer recognize the amorous star with lyrics such as To complete you, I’ve broken into pieces and, you, you treat me like one of your desires.

My eyes are red from crying for you. A mixture of sadness and anger that Shakira must be feeling right now. There is no doubt that the Colombian intends to settle accounts through her music.