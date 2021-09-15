the star shows off her physique

Chris Hemsworth recently opened a debate on social media: everything started from a shot that the actor posted in the company of his son disguised with a red cape that is very reminiscent of that of the superhero spiderman. “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the usual question: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad, I want to be Superman’… ‘Luckily I have two other children, ”the Marvel star wrote ironically under the photo. However, if the actor’s son was well hidden under the cloak and turned from behind, Chirs was on the contrary he wore only a pair of shorts and a tank top like a real sex symbol.

What did not go unnoticed was in fact the star’s right arm, put on display during the photograph that the 37-year-old took on the set of his latest film. Thor, shot in Australia. However, in addition to the actor’s perfectly sculpted upper body, the one that attracted the attention of his 48 million followers was his legs, according to many of them, too thin: “Brother?! Did you skip leg days again?Jokingly commented Hemsworth’s older brother below his photo. The comment got over though 70 thousand likes, a sign that maybe even the fans think like him …

Belen Rodriguez: a sexy Venus in the moonlight! | READ

Marilyn Manson still in trouble: the arrest warrant is triggered | READ

“The legs do not match the top” wrote a merciless fan and again: “You should really train your legs too, brother,” agreed another. In the meantime though Hemsworth also received a lot of compliments and appreciation for her upper body, from 10 and praise: “The triceps is on the piece” wanted to point out one of his fans. However, it is not new that the actor has a lower body much less trained compared to the upper one: Chris himself, he had already revealed to the newspaper Telegraph that his training for the movie Thor focuses mainly on the arms, on the chest and back because it is “the part that is seen the most”.

Chris Hemsworth instagram: the star shows off her body

“When I work with my personal trainer, let’s consider the stage costume and if this often shows the shoulders we will see the biceps ”explained the Marvel actor during an interview. “But obviously then you want everything to be balanced because there will probably be a scene where you have to take your shirt off and you don’t want to look like an arm wrestling but with a body part exploded.” Comments aside, with this post, Hemsworth also confirmed that ‘Fat Thor (that out of shape)’ will not return to the screen: in fact, when viewers saw Thor in “Avengers: Endgame”, the actor had put on several kilos. and he was unkempt due to the depression he had fallen into after his first defeat to Thanos in the movie “Avengers: Infinity War”.