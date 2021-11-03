the star suspends the feud and compliments Ryan Reynolds

The feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has entertained fans of the two actors since time immemorial: linked by a long-term friendship, the stars of Wolverine and Deadpool never miss the opportunity to tease each other via social. This time, however, the now ex-X-Men has decided to allow himself a brief but heartfelt respite.

Already last October we saw Jackman congratulate Reynolds on his friend’s birthday: this time the decision to make break out of momentary peace instead he arrives following an important recognition won by his colleague not for his career as an actor, but for that as an entrepreneur.

“Hold on tight, I’m about to congratulate Ryan Reynolds and his amazing team at Maximum Effort for receiving the Wall Street Journal Innovator’s Award. The bill, please“is the message that Hugh Jackman has published in the past few hours through his Instagram stories. Reynolds, remember, has been pursuing a brilliant career as an entrepreneur for some time thanks to the already named advertising agency Maximum Effort, but also to brands Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

We will see if our Deadpool will be moved by the gesture of his friend or if he will decide to resume the historic hostility! In the meantime, let’s see how Blake Lively reacted to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ announcement that he wanted one break from acting.