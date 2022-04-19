The star that must come out for the Warriors and Stephen Curry to form the most fearsome Big-4 in the Playoffs

After the great performance of Jordan Poole, a star of the Golden State Warriors is the most suitable to leave the starting lineup and thus form the most fearsome Big-4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

“There are no comments”, was the phrase jordan poole when asked if he put pressure on Steve Kerr to include him in the starting lineup of Golden State Warriors after the return of Stephen Curry. Enter the figure of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Game 1 against Denver Nuggets and… Who comes out?

In the world of Playoffs nothing is written and more so if there are possibilities to make adjustments and change the starting lineup based on the performance of the previous game. In the series Warriors vs. Nuggets there are two premises. control to Nikola Jockic and have a lethal offense.

Golden State Warriors had the return of Stephen Curry in the first victory against the Denver Nuggets for the first round of the Playoffs. Nevertheless, ‘The chef’ entered the game from the bench and for it to form the most fearsome Big-4 of the Postseason a Dubs star must come out.

On the Warriors roster there are no better defenders than Draymond Green and Kevin Looney to fight hand in hand against Nikola Jokic, so neither of these two big men would come out to make way for the fearsome Big-4 that Stephen Curry and company would form.

The star that must come out for Warriors to form the most fearsome Big-4: Andrew Wiggins

Despite the fact that in the first victory of the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets in Playoffs 2022 he contributed 16 points, Andrew Wiggins is the star that would come out of the starting lineup If the Dubs want to have defensive balance with Kevon Looney and form the most fearsome Big-4 in the Playoffs: Jordan Poole, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.