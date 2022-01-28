The star that the James Webb Space Telescope will use to align mirrors

After almost a month of travel, since the launch on 25 December 2021 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the James Webb space telescope has finally arrived in orbit around the L2 (Lagrange’s) point. This is just the beginning of the adventure of the great scientific instrument that is starting the operations to align the 18 golden segments that form the primary mirror.





As we know, this process will last several months and only at the end (in about 5 months) will you be able to have the first image actually visible after alignment. This should resume the Large Magellanic Cloud which will also be one of the study objectives. The announcement should take place in live streaming by the NASA but, of course, there is still no certain date. All that remains is to wait. For the alignment of the mirrors of the JWST instead another celestial object will be used, the star HD84406.

The star used for the alignment of the James Webb Space Telescope

Second as reported from Mark McCaughrean ESA and later confirmed by Jarron Leisenring (who works at JWST), the star chosen for the alignment of the mirrors of the large space telescope will be the one called HD84406 found in the constellation ofGreat Bear and which has characteristics similar to those of our Sun.

McCaughrean pointed out how this celestial body is a perfect target for the alignment of the James Webb space telescope but which is too dim to be seen with the naked eye (it can still be photographed). The choice of HD84406 for alignment is due to its position in the sky with respect to the orbit of the telescope and will be visible for several months, necessary for the various operations. The magnitude of this star is 6.7 while its distance from Earth is 260 light years. As NASA pointed out, this star will not actually be studied by JWST as it is too bright but it will be essential for the alignment procedures.

Click on the image to enlarge at maximum resolution (source)

To allow fast communication, communication with both antennas on the James Webb space telescope. This will allow the Deep Space Network (available on the appropriate page) to upload and download information for about four hours a day, every day. This will be critical when a large amount of scientific data begins to arrive for studies.

L’antenna high gain in Ka band will be flanked by the S-band antenna that has been used up to now. The first allows for a top speed of 28 Mbps. The antennas were made by RUAG Spacea Swiss company also known for creating fairings for rockets such as the Ariane and which has created those used on theAriane 5 which launched the JWST. The largest one has a diameter of 60 cm and is made of carbon fiber so as to be light but allow excellent precision. The second, smaller one, is a backup.

