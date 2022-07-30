The star uniforms of the summer according to Jennifer Lawrence

The American interpreter Jennifer Lawrence is experiencing her first summer as a mother. A season in which she did not want to miss the opportunity to wear the most timeless pieces that can make up a summer wardrobe. the protagonist of The Hunger Games, unlike other celebrities such as Victoria Beckham or Eva Longoria, has turned the streets of New York into the ideal setting to parade in their favorite outfits. The celebrity has been spotted walking around the Big Apple, along with her husband and her baby, with light constructions that deserve to be emulated.

SEE GALLERY

Celebrities surrender to the tailoring that revolutionized the 90s

Sequins and rhinestones: This is how the famous look the bright trend of summer

If you want to know the definitive list of wardrobe basics to succumb to during the summer, we recommend you write down the trends that the also producer has recently embraced. The twin sets inspirational bohosandals style mulesdenim overalls and white t-shirts seem to be the focus of attention of all experts in the field, as they are understood as articles with infinite combination possibilities that will allow us to configure strongly memorable looks today (and always).

The four stylistic alliances with which to star in the summer

twin sets + flat sandals

Yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence was seen dressed in a set of two pieces of inspiration boho. A beige outfit made up of a top with wide straps and a square neckline and an flared skirt with crochet details. The personality knew how to find the perfect formula to denote elegance and functionality in equal parts. In addition, with this look in neutral tones, she was catapulted as the muse of inspiration to know how to elevate classic conjunctions through magnetic accessories. On this occasion, Lawrence finished the construction with flat leather sandals, handbag saddle by Dior and rectangular tortoiseshell frames.

SEE GALLERY

Plaid midi dress + mules

As well as proving to be a real expert at embracing plain garments that radiate simplicity, the Indian Hills native has also proven to be a lover of traditional patterned pieces like polka dots or checks. This time, we analyze another of the conjunctions that she has carried, recently, in New York. The American actress chose to wear a dress with print plaid belonging to the spring-summer 2022 collection of the fashion house Tory Burch. A model that also has a corseted abdomen area. The same was defended along with sandals style mules dyed in yellow. To complete the look, the mini bag could not be missing either. Lady Dior of the house Dior.

SEE GALLERY

Denim shirt or the variant of the classic piece most requested by the experts

Denim jumpsuit + strappy sandals

The Oscar winner has declared herself a faithful lover of denim overalls in the current summer. The interpreter is one of the most recognized faces in the mecca of cinema and, also, she has been able to consecrate herself, in recent years, as a benchmark in the fashion industry. Jennifer Lawrence sentenced a few days ago that there are few better garments than denim overalls for relaxed and carefree summer outings. She herself wore a model with extremely wide legs and a straight cut that she defended together with a mustard-colored T-shirt with a straight neckline and short sleeves. She finished her look with brown cross-strap flat sandals.

SEE GALLERY

Basic t-shirt + baggy pants

Although Jennifer Lawrence regularly presents dresses as her best allies, there will always be a (privileged) space in every summer wardrobe for baggy pants in neutral tones. At the end of the day, they are comfortable and highly versatile garments that, for sure, will obtain the role of life-saving pieces in infinite situations. The interpreter has been seen with a high-waisted beige model with an added belt that she has combined with a classic white short-sleeved T-shirt, black flat sandals and a mini leather bag.

SEE GALLERY



