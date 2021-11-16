the star who conquered Hollywood

VENICE – Raised in a small suburb of New Jersey by a Polish father and a Colombian mother, Rachel Zegler has just turned 20 and already has a career in musicals from her high school that has led her to make herself known outside the regional boundaries up to the great Hollywood productions. After all, she sings, dances and acts so well that Steven Spielberg chose her from over 20,000 aspiring actresses for the role of Maria in the remake of the iconic West Side Story. That’s why we’ll hear a lot about Zegler who, before her move to the big screen, enjoyed making videos on YouTube. Who knows, maybe Spielberg had noticed it right on his channel, which has more than 200,000 subscribers. Do you think its cover of Shallow it earned her the beauty of 4 million views.

Beyond YouTube, Rachel Zegler is very active on social media, especially Instagram, where she shows a lot of herself and her everyday life to fans. In fact, she recently declared her (platonic) love for Oscar Isaac, confessing that she became passionate about cinema thanks to him. Rachel through her ig stories, commenting on an interview with her for theHollywood Reporter, revealed that it would be her dream to work with Isaac and appealed directly to the actor of The Card Counter asking him to act alongside her as soon as possible.

But Rachel Zegler also uses social media to raise awareness of sensitive social issues, waging battles against racism or in favor of LGBTQ + rights, in particular against discrimination against transgender women. Still, Zegler’s extraordinary vocal skills are only part of her gifts: her strength, intelligence and optimism have made Disney choose her for the role of Snow White in the upcoming live-action, with production on the film set to begin in 2022. “A dream come true ….” wrote on Instagram, commenting on the announcement. A star is born, then? well, according to all the productions she has in the pipeline, we can guarantee that we will really hear a lot about her …

Here you can see the trailer for West Side Story: