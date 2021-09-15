the star will star in two new Netflix movies

Netflix officially hired the actress Reese Witherspoon for two different upcoming romantic comedies, titled respectively Your Place or Mine And The Cactus.

The Oscar-winning actress will also produce the two projects through her company Hello Sunshine: these two new comedies are just yet another chapter in a rich tradition between Witherspoon and sentimental comedies, a tradition of which films such as Sweet Home Alabama, Election, This Means War, Pleasantville, Home Again and of course the films of Legally Blonde.

Your Place or Mine will focus on two best friends whose lives change dramatically when one decides to pursue her dream and asks the other to look after her teenage son: the film is based on an original screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will make her debut. directing with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan as producers through Aggregate Films, as part of their first deal with Netflix.

The Cactus instead it is based on Sarah Haywood’s successful novel of the same name: it tells the story of the unexpected pregnancy of a 45-year-old woman, which upsets the perfectly framed life lived up to that moment; to abandon himself to the new lifestyle full of unexpected events, he decides to leave for a journey that is anything but conventional towards his love and his family.

Witherspoon, remember, was recently seen on Apple’s The Morning Show and in Little Fires Everywhere by Hulu. He also recently spoke in detail about his arrest.