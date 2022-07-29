The star wore the wedding dress from an old movie to marry Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez made sure she had her “something old” at her low-key wedding to Ben Affleck. It happened in Las Vegas.

Fame can be a tricky thing. If it offers great opportunities, it can also have an impact on personal life. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well.

Indeed, their relationship has made countless headlines over the years. The couple recently married in Las Vegas. And JLo’s “borrowed something” was apparently a wedding dress from an old movie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: an exciting love story!

The public was shocked and the “shippers” lost their minds. And for good reason, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had married in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16. Exclusive news that surprised more than one in a positive way. Fans then demand more information on these long-awaited nuptials. And the artist’s newsletter, On The JLo, offers the singer-actress-producer memoir. In particular, we find the particular meaning of her dress.

Well the fans seem to be still more intrigued. It turns out that things were low-key and romantic for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. They waited in a Las Vegas courthouse alongside other couples. Additionally, the bride and groom wore clothes that were meaningful to them.

But as Jennifer Lopez was spotted in two different dresses, one wonders which one comes from an old movie? One of the star singer’s wedding dresses has gone viral thanks to a video by her hairstylist Chris Appleton. The Instagram clip shows JLo before the wedding celebration.

Obviously, the singer is gorgeous and excited for this stage of his life. Moreover, the interpreter of On my way mentions that she had this dress for years. So could it be the one from an old movie? Internet users are dying to know more details! However, JLo did not reveal any information about it. So it’s up to the fans to do their little research.

A wedding dress she wore in one of her old movies?

One of them was a white lace dress long sleeved. The piece was cut in the heart, corset and train in a fishtail. She was simply stunning! Moreover, it was accompanied by a matching lace veil from Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection. A trendy design that most fashionistas are currently snapping up!

Photos included in her newsletter also show the superstar wearing a sleeveless white boat neck dress with a quilted texture. As usual, JLo was sublime. The piece probably had a vintage side to it. Another look that suited her perfectly!

If fans are wondering which of these outfits is from an old movie, one thing is certain: Jennifer Lopez is great in both. And Bennifer’s fans are no doubt rejoicing at the official union of these two stars. And during the event, Jennifer Affleck made her entrance.

We’re talking about a happy ending! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the star couple of the early 2000s. Audiences were shocked when the two got together after JLo broke up with A-Rod. A relationship that no one would have imagined would end one day! And now things have progressed well!

Jennifer Lopez: It turns out that the singer will bear the name of her husband!

After her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck, fans are wondering what will be the Last name by Jennifer Lopez. Will she take Affleck or will she stick with Lopez? The “On The Floor” singer may have hinted at her new name in her newsletter. On the marriage certificate, J-Lo changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. However, the actress of Marry Me will have to take legal steps to formalize her last name!

In particular by filing the marriage certificate and contacting the social security administration. On the professional plan, Ben Affleck and JLo both have many projects in the works. We can see Jennifer Lopez on the big screen in Shotgun Wedding. While fans can’t wait to see Affleck reprise the role of Batman from The Flash. In the meantime, check out movie release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie binge.