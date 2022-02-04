the starboard, the house, the commandos, the helicopter in failure- Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

The reconstruction of the operation that led to the end of Al Quraishi: two months of preparations, two hours of blitz. The model of the building, as happened for Bin Laden







An operation studied for almost two months and ended with an assault that lasted a couple of hours. This is the first reconstruction on the elimination of the leader of the Islamic State Abu Ibrahim Hashemi al Quraishi. We will still have some. The story of the sources follows that of other terrorist pursuits. It all begins – and it could not be otherwise – from a tip that came to intelligence about three months ago. You are talking about a family that lives in a three story house in Atmeh, Syrian region of Idlib, near the border with Turkey.







For rent The nucleus consists of a man in his forties and his relatives, women and children. He says he is escaped from Aleppo because of the war, he rented the upper floor while others live below. He is discreet, he occasionally receives a visit from some friends. These are couriers used to communicate with his subordinates. Americans start with more active surveillance. An expert on twitter notes as early November an electronic warfare plane RC 135, equipped with sophisticated equipment, performs daily flights in the sector: the aircraft departs from Qatar, reaches the north-west of Syria and comb the space, then re-enter. A maneuver repeated for weeks. Yesterday, coincidentally, returned to the United States. Does it have anything to do with what happened later? Together with the eyes from the sky, Washington mobilizes sources on the ground by harnessing the knowledge and alliances in this quadrant.

The moles The neighborhood is interesting, given that a few hundred meters from the refuge there are two pro-Turkish positions and one of the HTS, the former Qaedists of al Nusra. Furthermore, the United States has often struck with drones thanks to the information provided by moles, well inserted in this sanctuary of extremism. Little by little the picture is formed, the risks are assessed, we try to better understand the scenario. On December 20, the president receives a more detailed briefing on the location of al Quraishi, followed by repeated meetings to study which option to choose. The debate lived by Biden himself at the time of the raid against Osama returnsthen he was the only one to express a negative opinion as he feared the risks.

The model Also this time the military bring a small model of the building to illustrate the possible target, exactly as it happened for bin Laden. The initial intention was to capture the new Caliph alive but it was clear that he would resist and therefore the epilogue could be dramatic. After weeks of analysis Biden broke the delay by giving the green light. A decision in the midst of a diplomatic storm due to the Ukrainian crisis and the clash with the Russians. At 5pm on Wednesday, the chairman closes himself in the Situation Room together with his closest collaborators, including Deputy Kamala Harris, and follows the raid entrusted to Delta Force live. In the meantime, the Pentagon has communicated to Moscow that there would be an operation of a certain level, warning to avoid accidents.

Drones and helicopters The commandos – about twenty – are transferred by helicopter to the vicinity of the village, the movements are covered by fighters, drones and Apaches. They surround the house, intimidate the surrender but receive salvos of bullets in response, the military reacts. Videos released on social networks show the machine gun bursts of the helicopters. The siege ends two hours later with a large explosion caused, according to spokesmen, by al Quraishi himself. He did not give up but preferred to activate a charge causing the deaths of women and children, wife and children. A version that tends to exclude US liability but needs independent confirmation. Delta soldiers are able to verify the identity of the target – again the official narrative – using fingerprints and a quick DNA kit, then abandon the corpse in the ruins. Outside there are other bodies, including those of two guerrillas of the HTS faction who have approached to understand.

The failure Not over. One of the helicopters – an MH 60 of the 160th Soar, another elite unit – broke down, forced to land in a field and the commandos are forced to blow it up. They remain for many wrecks and, according to some observers, it is not said that the explosion has completely erased interesting components. Appeals. The same thing happened in the blitz to eliminate Osama in Abbottabad, with another MH60 abandoned and partially destroyed (they say the Chinese managed to examine it). The team returns to base, the White House celebrates the success achieved without losing a man, there is no shortage of criticism for civilian casualties, Joe Biden speaks to the nation saying that today the world is safer. Ritual phrases and moves. A victory in a long campaign: the leader is dead, the Islamic State is alive.