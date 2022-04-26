the Starboy shines once again at Coachella!

While he was back with his new album, Dawn FM, on January 7, The Weeknd was able to present his new titles on the Coachella stage for this 2022 edition. The artist with countless successes is our file of the week !

After two years of absence, festival-goers were able to rediscover, from April 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24, the immensity and mad energy of Coachella. For this comeback, we needed something even more explosive than in previous years. And that, the organizers have understood. They proposed a flawless program bringing together Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, 21 Savage, Doja Cat or Lil Baby, Karol G… Francophone artists such as Madeon, The EmpressWithout forgetting Stromae who had already walked the stage in 2015, were also able to showcase their art in California!

Among those who have walked the same stage before, it is impossible not to mention The Weeknd. Indeed, the artist was able to amass a delirious public for the fifth time! But before talking about the show he delivered for the 2022 edition (when it wasn’t even scheduled to be shown a month ago), let’s go back to his first steps on this Californian stage…

A meteoric rise observed at each of his visits to Coachella…

Let’s go back to his first performance at this festival, that is to say in 2012. At the time when he confronted the public of Coachella for the first time, the discography ofAbel Tesfaye, is already rich of 3 mixtapes. This then leaves a wide possibility of titles to interpret for the artist who is just beginning his first international tour. Due to “DD.”, “High For This” but also “Wicked Games” which he plays acoustically, which makes the song even more intense. At this point, the obvious is clear…

This evidence is that of a crazy career that is looming for him. It will then be necessary to wait 3 years to find the Canadian singer on the poster of Coachella, in 2015. But in the meantime his notoriety continues to increase. And for good reason: he brings together his mixtapes in a compilation simply named Trilogy. He also released his first album Kiss Land where appear “Belong to the World”, “Live For” in featuring with Drake and is about to release a second opus. The perfect opportunity for the artist to test his new titles on stage, still unknown to the public. We think in particular of “The Hills” which will be released a month after his performance (and will become the real hit that we now know), “Love Me Harder”, his flagship duet with Ariana Grande, or also “Earned It”, which has become also a true classic…

A third but brief appearance in 2017

During the 18th edition of this world famous musical event, The Weeknd marks a short appearance, alongside Nav, a rapper also signed to XO and Republic Records. They then interpret their common title, “Some Way”.

The following year, when his career literally exploded, the one who became the Starboy found himself headlining the festival. He is one of the most anticipated artists of this year 2018! He makes a sensational entrance on the title “Pray For Me” before leading the public into his madness for 90 minutes! “Party Monster”, “Can’t Feel My Face”, “I Feel It Coming” but also older hits like “House of Balloons”: everything goes, festival-goers chant every word, without exception. It was this same year that he delivered a moving performance of “Call Out My Name”, taken from his EP My Dear Melancholy. The artist is at the top, it is undeniable.

An unexpected return to Coachella in 2022

While his fourth opus, After Hoursunfortunately did not know the live as he should have, Dawn FM, his new project unveiled on January 7, 2022 was able to come to life on stage, in front of a huge crowd for the first time, in recent days at Coachella. And yet, none of this was planned. A real surprise as much for the public as for the artist and all his teams. Only a fortnight before the first live, plans have to be changed since Kanye West cancel his visit. It is then the names of The Weeknd as well as that of the group Swedish House Mafia that appear in the press and on the official festival poster.

Preparing a show worthy of the name in 15 days is a challenge. But for The Weeknd, the bet is taken, and accomplished! For the fifth time, he returns Coachella, with his old hits interspersed with the most recent, such as “Out Of Time”, “How Do I Make You Love Me?”, “Sacrifice” and the featuring with the Swedish group, “Moth to a Flame”. Visually, it’s flamboyant. It offers festival-goers a strong musical moment, which suggests an explosive tour! You feel this crazy deliverance of being on stage, performing and bringing your music to life. Complex, the American magazine even quotes him as ‘the King of Coachella’.

One thing is certain, the one who started from scratch is at the top!