The Stark VARG challenges traditional motocross bikes

Difficult to be objective for those who create a bike on the real performance of the result of so much work. But things change if they develop a motorcycle stars and stripes cross champions like Sébastien Tortelli Josh Hill. In this case, if two names of this caliber say that the Stark Future has made a more powerful motocross bike than a traditional 450, the doubt is legitimate.

Even because the Varg project has a solid foundation and incredible flexibility. Thanks to the customizable settings you can adjust the power output so as to simulate the behavior of a 125 two-stroke engine, up to a four-stroke 650. The configuration is done through an app and allows you to set over 100 driving modes.

The frame is designed to be very light also thanks to some carbon parts. The 6kWh battery weighs 32 kg and is capable of doing a full-throttle GP or up to 6 hours of driving going easy on the accelerator. Charging takes just a couple of hours. The tires are Pirelli MX32 and the suspensions are KYB with 310 mm of travel at the front and rear.

The Stark VARG costs 11.900 euro on www.starkfuture.com