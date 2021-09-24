The starling’s nest, the review

The Starling’s Nest: Kevin Kline and Melissa McCarthy in a scene from the film

Writing the review of The nest of the starling, the first thing that comes to mind is the estrangement experienced by myself when he viewed the movie on the digital platform of the Toronto Film Festival, where Theodore Melfi’s feature film had its world premiere before arriving on Netflix (there has also been a limited theatrical release in the US). Given that the platform reproduced the way in which the film would be seen at the cinema during the festival, therefore with a short preamble dedicated to various sponsors and to the director who was the subject of the special homage of the 2021 edition, the first seconds of the actual feature film were introduced by the extended theme of Netflix created for theaters, with musical accompaniment by Hans Zimmer, instead of the classic and short bo-bong (as most people call it). An acronym that, seen on the computer screen, has a certain effect, especially as a prelude to a film that, on balance, perhaps it would have been better to stream directly, without disturbing cinemas and festivals.

Birds and birds

The Starling’s Nest: Melissa McCarthy in one scene

The starling’s nest is the story of a couple, the spouses Maynard, Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) and Jack (Chris O’Dowd), grappling with a problem that leads the two to face the situation in radically different ways: he moves away from home to mourn, while she stays at home, dealing with both her own feelings of guilt and a starling that has decided to nest nearby and attacks Lilly on a daily basis. Initially determined to hunt him, she gradually begins to rediscover the positive aspects of life, in particular through her friendship with the quirky Larry (Kevin Kline), a psychologist turned veterinarian and also suffering from problems related to the past. Will their relationship be enough to bring some joy and hope back into their respective lives?

The Boss and the others: the 5 best roles of Melissa McCarthy

A long journey from page to screen

Loading... Advertisements The Starling’s Nest: Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Kline in a scene from the film

That of the film is a troubled genesis, dating back to 2005, when the original screenplay by Matt Harris was included in the so-called Black List, which collects the most noteworthy unrealized scripts and brings them to the attention of Hollywood executives (among the titles most recent to hit the screen, complete with an Oscar for writing, is A Promising Woman, which was on the list in 2018). In 2017, it was announced that the film would be directed by Finnish Dome Karukoski, who then moved on to the Tolkien biopic, and the protagonists were to be Keanu Reeves and Isla Fisher. The current version was launched in 2019, with the direction entrusted to Theodore Melfi, a recent Oscar nominee for The Right to Count and already known for St. Vincent, another dramatic comedy with an important role for Melissa McCarthy. This explains the presence of the actress, who takes the opportunity to remind us that she is also a good dramatic performer, without the need for extreme physical gimmicks to build a character, and the same goes for Chris O’Dowd, often reduced to the rank of comic shoulder (for Kevin Kline, on the other hand, it is a welcome return in front of the camera after a four-year hiatus).

A promising woman, final analysis: revenge, weird revenge

The Starling’s Nest: Melissa McCarthy with Chris O’Dowd in a scene from the film

All very good (to the actors already mentioned we add the name of Timothy Olyphant, who has always been an excellent presence), but penalized here by a too artificial tone, which seeks pathos without getting there in an organic way, taking the many interesting ideas of script and turning them into ploy to reach the goal of the easy tear. An unexpected outcome considering Melfi, who in previous films managed to find the right balance between sincerity and cinematic subterfuge, while here everything is built, controlled, calculated with millimeter precision to get to the heart. Unfortunately, however, it stops at the mind, which is forced to assimilate the cynical exercise of style that has transformed a beautiful story of human relationships into a sterile operation that tries to aim for possible prizes, wasting a talented cast. Cancellation included.