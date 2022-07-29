The Starlink internet network is now available in the Dominican Republic

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, announced that its insertion in the Dominican Republicthey made it known through the SpaceX Twitter account.

“Starlink is now available in the Dominican Republic! Excited to expand high-speed broadband Internet access in the Caribbean,” was the company’s tweet yesterday.

The comments of those who ask how they can acquire the services did not wait. “Where can you subscribe and how can I find out the rates,” replied one user.

Starlink is almost everywhere in the United States, much of Europe, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico and part of Australia.

starlink was projected

On a visit to SpaceX headquarters at the Summit of the Americas, President Luis Abinader assured that the agreements with Starlink-SpaceX they would provide “broadband, low latency, and global coverage at low cost.”

“When the permit is approved, our country would become the first in the Caribbean to have this low-cost internet service for remote communities and it would be the fourth in Latin America”, commented the president last June.

As announced at the beginning of June, Starlink arrived offering a connection speed of 250 Mbit/s down and 100 Mbit/s up.

Since that month, Starlink has been visualizing its services as an Internet provider in the Dominican Republic.