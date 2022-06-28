the stars announce the return of low-rise pants

Emblem of the 2000s, the low-waisted pants sign their return, already seen on all our favorite celebrities. A divisive trend, the low-waisted pants nevertheless seem to be back. No wonder when we see current fashion that cultivates a bold femininity, like the micro-skirt, ever shorter tops and sexy cutouts that upgrade our traditional little black dress. With the return of the trends of the 2000s in our current dressing room, where butterfly tops, rhinestones and visible lingerie are once again at the top of the most desirable (and most statement) pieces of the moment, it was impossible not to rehabilitate the low waist , emblem of the Y2K era. On the spring-summer 2022 fashion shows, many brands have offered their reinterpretation of the most decried trousers of recent decades: very 00s at Dolce & Gabbana, where the low waist is found on rhinestone and torn jeans or on trousers camouflage cargo, revealing lace panties or elastic band boxers. The same goes for Versace by Fendi, which showcases this style on bootcut jeans adorned with maxi belts. More office-friendly at Miu Miu, on the other hand, where the low waist twists chinos or pleated trousers. Many examples that have not failed to catch the eye of the most fashionable celebrities, since many are those who have already adopted the low waist. Read also >> Fashion series: pop, neon, deep… zoom in on the colors of summer 2022How celebrities are wearing low waists in 2022 To be convinced by certain fashion trends, it is sometimes enough to see them sported by girls the trendiest of the moment, starting with celebrities with an undeniable fashion quotient. This is particularly the case of the low waist: from Katie Holmes to Emily Ratajkowski passing Gigi Hadid, all crack for the trend of the moment and show us the example. Whether on loose or straight pants, bootcut jeans, skinny pants or even baggy, low rise has never looked so cool. Like Bella Hadid or Surie Cruise, we pair it with a crop top or a corset-style bustier to play the 2000s card to the full, or with a tank top or a printed t-shirt to calm things down like Louane. You can also wear the low waist with a shirt or a blazer for a casual chic and terribly trendy look. Demonstration in pictures.