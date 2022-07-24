The stars are breaking a taboo by talking about their mental health

Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez or Camila Cabello take care of their mental health and talk about it. Psychologists approve of these speeches.

“The burden and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point,” singer Shawn Mendes announced on July 8, 2019. thus pausing his tour . He’s not the first celebrity to go public the question of his mental health . Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she suffered from an anxiety attack related to overwork early in her career and, in recent interviews, Camila Cabello and Adele said they suffered from generalized anxiety.

“These public statements can have a positive effect at the social level. This sharing of experience acts as a self-revelation that normalizes a problem”, explains Paolo Cordera, psychologist and psychotherapist at the Liaison Psychiatry and Crisis Intervention Service of the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG). “It de-stigmatizes mental health issues and de-demonizes them.”

A big influence

If an increase in consultations has not yet been observed, the psychologist admits that this media coverage can encourage the search for help: “Recognizing yourself in a testimony makes you feel less alone. It then helps to talk about it.” According to Paolo Cordera, “To have a positive impact, the testimony must be authentic and not be a communication tool. The media also have an important role to play, in terms of awareness and education.”

The outlook on mental health has evolved since the pandemic. “Many young people have felt states of anxiety , stress, or even depression. The testimonials of celebrities affect them directly, via social networks, ”comments Paolo Cordera. “With their large audiences, they influence a lot of people.” The psychologist, however, warns against the negative effects of this media coverage: “For example, after the suicide of Robin Williams in 2014, an increase in suicides was observed. However, requests for help had also increased.

Talk about it to lift the taboo

For Jean-Victor Blanc, psychiatrist at Saint-Antoine Hospital in Paris, author of “Pop & Psy – How pop culture helps us understand mental disorders” (ed. Plon) and present on social networks, “the mental disorders are so stigmatized that it’s good to have positive examples”, such as stars who manage to pursue their careers while treating their disorders. “The more we talk about it, the more positive it is, the more people manage to lift the taboo,” he explains on Instagram.