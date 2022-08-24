the stars caught in flight

Screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post on July 15, where she is seen from behind with rapper Travis Scott: “Do you want to take mine or yours? », in front of their respective jets. KYLIE JENNER’S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

“Your jet or mine?” This sentence accompanies an image posted during the summer on the Instagram account of Kylie Jenner, sister of Kim Kardashian and entrepreneur in cosmetics with 366 million subscribers. We see him in the company of his companion, rapper Travis Scott, in front of their respective private planes. the post ended in a bad buzz: faced with thousands of messages reminding her of the climate emergency, the young woman was forced to close the comments.

Crises paradoxically transform jets, yachts and other tourism rockets into “measuring tools: that of social and environmental inequalities. Who owns little and who owns a lot? » Grégory Salle, CNRS researcher

Enough to inspire the British marketing agency Yard with the 2022 ranking of the most polluting pop star jets, published at the end of July and picked up by the media around the world. At the top of the list is singer Taylor Swift, who was later forced to account for 8,000 tonnes of CO₂. Also pinned lower in the ranking, rapper Drake who, faced with accusations of multiplying twenty-minute flights, tried to clear himself by explaining that it was often a question of logistics to go and park the aircraft.

Tracked to the nearest kilometer

Simple summer scandals forgotten at the start of the school year? In reality, criticism has been piling up for a few months against the planes of the powerful, now tracked to the nearest kilometer. In the spring, the @ElonJet Twitter account began sharing the carbon footprint of Elon Musk’s plane with its half-million followers, inspiring in France the popular accounts @laviondebernard (Arnault) and @iflybernard, which follows François -Henri Pinault, Vincent Bolloré… Politicians are not spared, such as Jean Castex, blamed for his Paris-Perpignan taken to vote in the legislative elections at 4,460 kg of CO₂, against 6 kg the round trip by TGV, according to the SNCF.

Read also: Private jets of celebrities: behind the denunciation of pollution, the growing success of “flight tracking”

So, is it the end of the jets? Since 1955 and the Morane-Saulnier MS 760 which carried the American actress Eva Gabor, they have been the prerogative of this micro-society which flies from one dream location to another in complete discretion, the jet-set…” Where the yacht and the limousine with tinted windows marked an ostentatious seclusion of the very rich – a withdrawal from the world paradoxically made to be seen – the jet was hitherto invisible, details Grégory Salle, CNRS researcher and author of Superyachts. Luxury, calm and ecocide (ed. Amsterdam, 2021). But with the advent of social networks, the stars of show business have spilled the beans, yielding to a desire for staging which, today, is inevitably perceived as a provocation. »

