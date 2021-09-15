the Stars dine at the Sunset Tower-Ecodelcinema

Without the Vanity Fair party to go to after the Oscar, the magazine opted for a series of virtual events instead of organizing its own after-party annual. Hollywood has found other ways to cap the industry’s biggest night of the year.

Oscar parties canceled: the Sunset Tower hotel lights up with Star

The Sunset Tower hotel has become a place to stay on Sunday after the ceremony at Union Station, so much so that paparazzi and autograph seekers lined up at the entrance to the legendary West Hollywood landmark.

Glenn Close was the first star to arrive shortly after the credits of the Oscars. The eighth nominee – and impressive “Da Butt” dancer – arrived alone, but was greeted by her daughter, “Ratched” actress Annie Starke and her husband Marc Albu, and cheers from many other diners. Close’s agent, CAA’s Franklin Latt, also joined the group.

Don Lemon enjoyed dinner – the CNN host wasn’t in Los Angeles for the Oscars, but was in town on business – with his real estate agent boyfriend Tim Malone. The couple took out their phones to take some videos and photos of their huge frozen dessert. Nearby, Jaden Smith sat at a table with some friends.

Meanwhile, in Beverly Hills

Maria Bakalova traded her voluminous white Louis Vuitton dress and Moussaiff jewelry for a short ivory dress. The “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” star arrived at the hotel with CAA’s Cade Hudson. Amanda Seyfried almost went unnoticed at a corner table with her agent Abby Bluestone and publicist Evelyn Karamanos.

Paris Hilton arrived on the back side around 10pm. Wearing a black evening dress, the hotel heiress strolled around the room with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Carter Reum, before stopping at Close’s table for a round of greetings. Hilton and Bakalova were seen leaving the hotel hand in hand.

Meanwhile, in Beverly Hills at Spring Paces LA, Andra Day celebrated her nomination with director Lee Daniels and co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Rob Morgan and Evan Ross. Colleague named Vanessa Kirby stopped and Emma Roberts took cookies decorated with images of her boyfriend Hedlund’s face. Day ditched heels for a pair of fuzzy black slippers.

Maria Bruna Moliterni

27 ⁄ 04 ⁄ 2021