the stars dressed by the designer and the memory of Lena Dunham after her death

The stylist Federica Cavenati, founder together with her partner Marco Capaldo of the 16Arlington brand, died prematurely at just 28 years old. Among the stars who loved the brand very much: Lizzo, Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lena Dunham. The latter remembered her with a long and affectionate post on Instagram.

The news of the untimely death of Federica Cavenati, at just 28 years old, he shocked the fashion world. The designer had founded, together with her partner, a brand loved by celebrities (16Arlington) which in a short time had enjoyed enormous success and had carved out a prominent space in the sector. Her partner Marco Capaldo, who had started the company with her in 2017, has announced that he wants to remember the girl with a commemorative collection that he will present in 2022. In the meantime, she has also joined the condolences of friends and relatives. Lena Dunham, who several times showed off the creations of the designer, towards whom she also felt a sincere affection that went beyond the professional bond. He dedicated a moving post to her on Instagram.

The death of Federica Cavenati

Although the news was released by the family only yesterday, it is thought that the girl’s death can be traced back as far as three weeks ago. Federica Cavenati had left Italy at a very young age to pursue her dreams and had settled in London, where she lived with her partner Marco Capaldo, co-founder of 16Arlington. The name has its roots precisely in their experience, professional and sentimental: it is in fact the name of their very first atelier and first shared London apartment.

The brand blends the stylistic visions of both, her sartorial approach and his couture reinterpretation of prêt-à-porter. The brand therefore enhances the differences, wants to give an inclusive point of view, where rather than homologating, one chooses to merge one’s own different ideas, creating something new and positive, rather than destructive. “A label that has single-handedly redefined the spirit of London fashion and restored its madness and joy to style“: so defined Lena Dunham 16Arlington.

The world of fashion in mourning

16Arlington was a brand much loved by celebrities. Marco Capaldo and Federica Cavenati had dressed many stars. Amal Clooney just recently wore one of their creations at the premiere of The Tender Bar at the BFI London Film Festival. And then, over the years: Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Lena Dunham. The latter wanted to remember the friend and appreciated stylist with a long and moving post on Instagram. The actress remembered her for her professional commitment and for her human value: a beautiful person, intent on enhancing the beauty of others, in all its forms, without any preconceptions, far from stereotypes and pre-established models.

The post reads: “The first time I met my friend Federica Kikka Cavenati it took me about 10 minutes to realize how beautiful she was […] And her beauty, so easy to enhance, paled in comparison to how beautiful it made other women feel. Kikka lived to help other women recognize their beauty. No one who has crossed his path will ever be the same again, and neither will fashion“.