The stars fill Cannes with glamor

Cannes once again makes it clear that it is the capital of glamor for yet another spring. On Tuesday, the 75th edition of the film festival kicked off in that corner of the Mediterranean, which will end on May 28. But it is already known that what is happening these days in the town of the Côte d’Azur is much more than a film competition. The festival’s red carpet becomes a veritable catwalk of wonderful dresses and dreamy jewellery, glittering divas and parties from all the luxury brands.

La Croissette, which has finally gotten rid of the mask allowing it to be optional, is the center of all the lights. The combination of stars, designers and jewels result in spectacular looks, like those that have been seen these first days of the festival. Julia Roberts has captured all eyes as she walked the red carpet on Thursday. The actress chose a black tailcoat-style suit from Louis Vuitton. The sobriety of the ensemble sparkled an impressive Chopard necklace in 18-carat white and yellow gold adorned with a rare central yellow diamond, weighing more than 100 carats and set with pear-shaped and cushion-shaped diamonds.



Anne Hathaway. The actress wears a Giorgio Armani white sequined two-piece with a diamond pendant set with a deep blue Bvlgari sapphire. PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Actress Anne Hathaway has also shone, who on the third night walked with a two-piece of white sequins from Armani Privé. The highlight of her look was a 107-carat deep blue sapphire diamond pendant from Bvlgari. From the first day Eva Longoria has been amazing with her choices, from the romantic semi-transparent black dress by Aberta Ferreti that she wore at the inauguration, on Tuesday, to the fitted dress with mirrors and a bardot neckline by designer Cristina Ottaviano. the actress of Desired women perry She has recalled an anecdote: The first time she attended the festival, in 2005, she bought a skin-tight gold knit dress for $40 at a store on Melrose Avenue. “I didn’t understand why they asked me who he belonged to; He was mine obviously! ”, According to the magazine People .



Elle Fanning Vianney Le Caer / AP

With a firm step and showing off a belly in her third pregnancy, the model Adriana Lima has stepped on the carpet. The Brazilian supermodel chose a sensual Balmain design with long sleeves and a V-neckline whose protagonist was a large cut-out on the belly. Together with her husband, film producer Andre Lemmers III, she posed for the cameras in an affectionate attitude.

Among other stars who have passed through Cannes these first days were Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Julianne Moore, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rossy de Palma… There is still a week left.

