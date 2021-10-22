News

the stars in total fuchsia

On a psychological level, fuchsia is said to help fight stress. A significant value in a hectic world. Of course, this sparkling color does not go unnoticed. And who always wants to be noticed? The VIPs, of course. The stars face the autumnal greyness with the most cheerful of shades but they do not do it with a discreet accessory, but with a themed total look.

Total pink for Kim and Paris

The undisputed queen of fuchsia is without a doubt Kim Kardashian. The American entrepreneur does everything in style and it is the same with the color-block in the look. Kim has been photographed for weeks with tight-fitting rompers, oversized coats and velvet accessories, all rigorously declined in this shade and signed by Balenciaga. Another planetary star, Paris Hiltoninstead, she is ready to marry. The heiress celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas, wearing, among others, a fitted Barbie dress.

The Italians in fuchsia

Moving on to the stars of our house, how not to mention Chiara Ferragni? The influencer flew to London for a work commitment and, for the occasion, she presented herself with a fuchsia suit by Chiara Ferragni Collection, made even more brilliant in contrast with the black accessories. The bright pink is also popular on TV: Elettra Lamborghini chooses a minidress of Magda Butrym while Elisabetta Gregoraci focuses on the sequins of Elisabetta Franchi. And al GF Vip? Find out in the gallery how the tenants dressed.

