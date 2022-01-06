The stars, Italian and international, who turn 40 in 2022

H.year the awareness of themselves typical ofmature age, but still a lot energy to sell and desire to conquer the world. And a little bit they have already done so, in truth, because the stars who will turn 40 in this 2022 already have successful for years in their work environments.

Starting with the Italian VIPs, this year there are several faces from the small and big screen to enter the “doors”: from Laura Chiatti to Francesco Scianna, from Giorgia Palmas to Eleonora Pedron, passing through the actor Silvio Muccino And Juliana Moreira.

Then, again, there are Andrea Delogu, Elisa Isoardi, Francesca Lodo, ​​Laura Barriales, Ainett Stephens And Lola Ponce. The last three are not Italian by birth, but having made it through professionally in our country, we can also consider them a bit “ours”.

Sports champions who turn 40

Many Italian sports champions will turn 40 in 2022. Among them are the swimmer Filippo Magnini, which he shares with his wife Giorgia Palmas this birthday. Then, again, the tennis player Flavia Pennetta, the dancer Samuel Peron and the footballers Alberto Gilardino And Antonio Cassano. We close the sports category with the boxer Clemente Russo, the pilot Marco Melandri and the fencer Elisa Di Francisca.

Even the world of seven notes has some future 40-year-olds in store for us: they are in fact entering the “door” Arisa, Francesco Gabbani, Noemi, Ghemon, Giordana Angi, Clementino And Dimartino (real name: Antonio Di Martino, who competed last Sanremo with his partner Lorenzo Urciullo, aka Colapesce). Below, the two artists and their “Very light music”, a song brought to Sanremo 2021.

The last 40-year-old Italians on our list are part of various sectors, from politics to literature: there are the former minister Lucia Azzolina, Writer Paolo Giordano and the columnist Francis Oppini, son of Alba Parietti.

A future king (and queen consort) is also celebrating 40 years

This year, precisely on January 9 and June 21, they also celebrate their 40th birthday Kate Middleton and the prince William of England.

The two are the same age, and they met during their university years in Scotland. They met in 2001 and they got married in April 2011, exactly ten years after they first met. The couple gave birth to three children, George, Charlotte and the little one Louis.

Who enters the “door” abroad

Flying overseas, we find many prominent actors who are about to cross the threshold of 40 years. Among them, there is a quartet of highly sought after actresses: Jessica Biel, Kirsten Dunst, Anne Hathaway And Sienna Miller. Among men, they reach this milestone Eddie Redmayne and Andy Roddick.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Among the sportsmen, there are the footballer Kaka and the coach Thiago Motta, while among the singers who will turn 40 there is LeeAnn Rimes And Billie Piper. Greetings to all!

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED