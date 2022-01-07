The stars, men and women, who will turn 50 in 2022

TOMost of them would be tempted to ask for an identity card. Because in 2022 they really are many international stars who will turn 50, and although very different from each other almost all will celebrate in great shape.

Maybe they have all the treatments they want available, and maybe they even have to thank Mother Nature (or some tweaks), the fact is that most of them appear to be many years younger.

The actresses who turn 50 in 2022

Let’s start with women: some are real sex symbols, never faded despite an army of twenty-year-olds – Zendaya in the first place – trying to wrest the primacy from them. Between famous women that will turn 50 in 2022 are indeed there Cameron Diaz and Sofia Vergara, sexy ideals – one more icy, the other more carnal – of entire generations.

To unite Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner it now seems to be just the age: both, in fact, will turn 50 in the course of 2022, but they couldn’t be further away. Relationships have been good up to a point, before the actor’s The tender bar accused his ex-wife of his addiction to alcohol.

Among the other super famous who will become beautiful in their fifties in 2022 there are also Gwyneth Paltrow and Alyssa Milano, two of the most esteemed and requested actresses of their generation.

Actors and singers who never get old

But even among men there are some future 50-year-olds among most fascinating faces from the world of cinema and music internationally. The sculpted physique of Dwayne Johnson does not seem to feel the weight of the (almost) 50 years, and – in addition to the already mentioned Ben Affleck – there are other very attractive men who are about to cross over there middle age.

First of all, it is impossible not to mention Jude Law: there are no counting the women – colleagues or fans – who made you fall in love (not to mention the broken hearts that he left in his path).

Let’s add the actor to the list of fifty-year-old “sex symbols” Idris Elba, which made thousands of viewers fall in love with the series Luther, and that someone would like James Bond as a new one.

But also the world of music has several respectable exponents of 50 years: in addition to the rapper Eminem – who would have thought! – there is also the irrepressible Liam Gallagher, which has kept us busy in recent years more for his quarrels with his brother Noel and for musical novelties.

Meanwhile, the icy eyes of Wentworth Miller, protagonist of Prison Break, continue to be in the dreams of many fans, and the same can be said for those of Zinedine Zidane. And who knows what the ex Golden Ball, at the age of 50, has also calmed down compared to the past …

The future 50-year-olds in Italy

There are also several Italians born in 1972, who will celebrate this year. Among them, the best known are various exponents of the world of music and entertainment. In the world of seven notes we find the singer Filippo Neviani, in art Nek, Besides Morgan – real name Marco Castoldi -, Paolo Jannacci, Povia And Gianluca Grignani.

Between well-known faces of the small and big screen there is a real army of future 50s. Among them we cannot fail to name the best known, such as Alessia Marcuzzi, Benedetta Parodi, Benedetta Rossi, Alessandro Greco, Stefano Bettarini, Edoardo Leo, Laura freddi, Pif And Anna Falchi.

In the world of literature we find instead Fabio Volo And Michela Murgia. Two different genres, which have never stopped thrilling their audience over the years. Greetings (in advance) to all!

