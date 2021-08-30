The stars not to be missed at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

After a somewhat subdued year due to Covid, the Venice Film Festival is leading to a return in style and with a red carpet of stars worthy of the Oscar Night. The red carpet in front of the Biennale has now been unrolled and in these hours numerous stars from the world of cinema, as well as TV and fashion have already arrived at the Lido who, last night, in front of a breathtaking setting like that of Piazza San Marco, they made an appointment for the high fashion show by Dolce & Gabbana where among lace, lace, golden roses and glittering and opulent headdresses saw the majestic Jennifer Lopez (but without Ben Affleck) shine in the front rows, the iconic Monica Bellucci (who saw her daughter Deva Cassel parading), Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner accompanied by her eldest daughter Kourtney , rapper Puff Daddy, actors Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel, as well as Christian Bale and Heidi Klum, all of whom applauded their daughters Leni and Emmaline, both of whom were enlisted as supermodels.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A real parade of stars that of yesterday that has engulfed our palates even more, now eager for an old-fashioned event where the stars show off crazy clothes aboard luxurious motorboats that make them land directly at the Lido of Venice where, in front of photographers’ flashes, they make us dream. Always synonymous with glamor and style, the 2021 Venice Film Festival will be a real 10-day parade of stars where, from September 1st to 11th, we will see some of our favorite actors appear on the red carpet such as Kristen Stewart, who will preview the film where she plays the role of Lady Diana entitled Spencer. In addition to Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival we will also see Penelope Cruz for the film Madres Paralelas, Tilda Swinton with Goliath: Playing With Reality, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristen Dunst with The Power Of The Dog, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya for Dunes, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac of The Lost Daughter, Antonio Banderas with Official Competition, the star of Emma Anya Taylor-Joy presenting Last Night In Soho.

For The Last Duel instead, the quartet of wonders composed of Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer is expected on the red carpet in Venice, while Kate Hudson will be the undisputed star of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon. And what about the Italians instead? Do not panic, even the cinema of our country will be worthily represented thanks to a crowd of top-level actors: Alessandro Gassmann, Valeria Golino, Elio Germano, Claudio Santamaria, Benedetta Porcaroli and Alessandro Borghi are just some of the actors who will take part in the event together. to Roberto Benigni, present at the event to collect the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Ok, the red carpet is now ready for the dazzling lights of the photographers’ flashes, the 2021 Film Festival is about to begin.

Loading... Advertisements

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io