The stars obsessed with strange collections: who they are

From private jets to typewriters passing through knives: here are the most absurd collections made by the stars.

Stars also like to collect objects but it is also true that some of them have rather delusions extravagant in this sense. Some of them love to collect extremely expensive items, while others have developed the obsession for simply unusual objects: let’s find out who it is.

The absurd collections of the stars

Apparently John Travolta has a real obsession with planes and buys everything he can find on the subject. The actor obviously has some flying licenses and lives on a renamed estate Jumbolair Aviation Estate equipped with two airstrips, a private aviation museum, over five thousand articles on the history of flight and five planes parked in plain sight (including a private jet and some Boeing).

John Travolta

Angelina Jolie is not like the other Hollywood divas, and her collections prove it too: the actress has an inordinate amount of knives from all over the world.

Tom Hanks is notoriously a typewriter enthusiast and among the models he owned there are some extremely rare and sought after. In the past, the actor has even gone so far as to admit that in order to own some rare typewriters he would have even committed a theft, only to give up at the last minute.

Loading... Advertisements

Ben Stiller has repeatedly admitted to being an avid Star Trek fan: the actor would have hundreds of gadgets from the sci-fi series, which has become his obsession over the years.

In addition to foreign stars, the Italian ones also love to collect rather strange objects: Fedez, for example, owns numerous action figures of Iron man, one of his favorite characters in the Marvel universe.