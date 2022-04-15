The stars of Argentina and the world that most influence fashion

There is a chasm between set a trend and make a fool of yourself. Although in both cases it requires risk, the result is completely opposite. It is the difference, for example, between the look they wore Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish at the last edition of the Grammy Awards. While the first hit with a “dominatrix” style full of chains and leather, the second exaggerated the trend of oversized and stood with a gigantic sack that nobody understood. And so Dua Lipa continued to establish herself as a style icon. A podium that many would like to climb, but that is destined for a few.

Take risks

The key is to take risks. It’s what he’s always done the actress zendayawhich at the end of 2021 was crowned style icon by the Council of American Designers. His daring outfits, his choice of emerging designers and his chameleonic haircuts and changes are some of the strengths of his transgressive and timeless style. Among his most applauded choices is the recent combination of a short silk shirt and a shiny skirt that he wore for the oscars. She makes a lot of sense that she has once said that on each red carpet she builds a story, a kind of prolongation of her acting career.

And if it’s about risking, hunter schafer, Zendaya’s partner in “Euphoria”, is another figure that makes an impact with her choices. She is transsexual, she can be seen with a grunge style in the street, with romantic silhouettes in events and with an avant garde style in the parades in which she works. Something similar happens with the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, whose street looks are highly admired, and at the same time are encouraged to differentiate themselves at premieres and awards. In streetwear, Gigi loves the pajama style, and she perfectly masters the art of layering. “She is also the queen of the total look, of different colors and prints,” describes Gabriela Gurmandi, image consultant.

What is interesting about these figures is this double influence, both on the red carpet and in their daily life on the street. It is the case of haley baldwin (or Bieber, as married). “A fan of the ‘athleisure’ style, she has very relaxed looks, which she wears effortlessly, but they are very well thought out. She is a mix between sporty, formal and casual”, says Gurmandi. Around the world she closely follows her way of combining different volumes and styles, mastering above all the art of “oversize”. The contrast of her stepping on the red carpet is also highlighted: while her husband, Justin, appeared at the Grammys in an oversized suit, she resorted to a very minimalist white strapless dress.

Disruption is rewarded

“Today the one who breaks the rules is the one who imposes the new ones, because people are tired of having to follow icons of a certain body and style,” shoots Meri Salinas, fashion producer. This is explained by figures like Kim Kardashian, who was able to re-impose the curvy body in a context of androgynous skinnyness. Also in the rise of certain male figures who dare to break with any stereotype, such as Harry Styles and the lightness with which it adds feminine accessories or Timothee Chalamet and his self-confidence to combine textures and styles, as well as proportions, patterns and colors.

Although if we talk about breaking men, it cannot be overlooked Lil Nas X, a 22-year-old rapper who at the last Met gala wore three high-impact changes, with a gold embroidered cape, armor of the same tone and a body covered in crystals. “You can’t talk about style icons and not name them, today they are in all the self-respecting fashion magazines,” says Fabián Medina Flores, image consultant. “Perfection is no longer in vogue, but trying to be authentic and breaking the mold along the way. The disruptive is what most influences today”, Salinas resumes.

From Argentina with love

And what about the local icons? The strongest come from the side of music, which makes them travel and stand on international red carpets.

Lali Esposito and her sexy style, with vertigo shoes and tight silhouettes, is one. Tini Stoessel He joins the list as a lover of “crop tops”, the fashion of the 2000s and the “sporty”, although he resorts to details of elegant sensuality for the red carpets. Close the triad Nathy Peluso, which in the galas stands in the vintage and in highlighting its curves. Three very diverse styles, but equal in the power of their influence.