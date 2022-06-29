The stars under attack!

These celebrities went through quite a scare during these unexpected events. From rude remarks to physical attacks, some stars have had a narrow escape. Fortunately, the security services are always on alert!

Dave Chappelle

A man goes on stage when the show of Dave Chappelle ends at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022 and tackles the comedian to the ground before being subdued by security.

Simon Cowell

A woman visibly angry at Simon Cowell step onto the stage of Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 during the finale and throws eggs at the show’s judge.

brad pitt

A man is arrested after hitting brad pitt in the face on the red carpet Maleficient in 2014.

Miley Cyrus

During a performance of Miley Cyrus in Australia in 2011, a fan takes the stage and is quickly subdued by bodyguards.

Bill Gates

In 1998, Bill Gates joins the list of celebrities to receive cream pie in the face.

Paris Hilton

In 2011, Paris Hilton and her boyfriend are attacked outside a courthouse by a man who claimed his love for the star. The man is subdued by a bodyguard until the police arrive.

Vince Vaughn and Steve Buscemi

In 2001, a violent fight broke out in a bar in Wilmington, North Carolina, sending Steve Buscemi in hospital with a stab wound to his neck and face, and four people in jail, including the actor Vince Vaughn.

Beyonce

Whereas Beyonce was leaving the stage in a show by her husband Jay Z in London in 2012, an inebriated man took to the stage and yelled obscenities at the singer before being checked by bodyguards.

justin bieber

More fear than harm during a concert in Dubai in 2013. A man takes the stage as justin bieber is at the piano and is violently tackled by a member of security.

Kim Kardashian

In 2012, an animal rights activist was visibly bitter to see Kim Kardashian wearing animal furs when he poured flour on her head.

