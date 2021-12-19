the stars who have declared themselves

Who are the gay actors and actresses who have come out? We know that stars are always in the spotlight and curiosity about their private life is always very strong. Fans would like to know all about their idols and this includes their sexual preferences as well. Often declaring one’s homosexuality is a step that VIPs must take to be able to live their relationships peacefully precisely because of the persistent curiosity of paparazzi and fans. Coming out is a kind of liberating act in all circumstances, whether you are famous or not, but for those who are always in the limelight, maybe a little more.

These days the attention for the rights of the LGBT world is very high and we are still very far from a society in which the choices of love do not make the news. Coming out is still considered an act of courage today, but we hope that there will be a time when declaring that you love someone does not cause a stir regardless of their gender.

Let’s see together who are the international and Italian stars who have taken courage in hand and have declared that they are gay.

Samir HusseinGetty Images

Chronicle of the actors who declared themselves gay

While it wasn’t a real coming to his homosexuality, it was Rock Hudson to force the entire entertainment world to make a first reflection on homosexual marginalization The Hollywood actor was the first in the world to declare having contracted AIDS in 1985, the year in which he died. The discovery of the disease began to break down the stereotypes that linked it to the fate of a few marginalized people and above all a prerogative of the homosexual world. Since then, numerous international actors have declared their homosexuality to the world, often with some difficulties even in the workplace.

Rupert Everett came out in 1989. The star has repeatedly said that her revelation negatively hampered her career. “After I went public with my homosexuality, I didn’t do much in Hollywood and didn’t have a job. I didn’t have a job for ten years, so I went back to Europe. Hollywood is an extremely conservative world pretending to be liberal. “. He was later no longer considered to play straight parts.

Jodie Foster in 2013 he chose to reveal his homosexuality to Golden Globe, where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. “As everyone knows I’m single. I hope you are not disappointed that there will be no coming out tonight. I already came out at least a thousand years ago, in the stone age ”. On that occasion he spoke about his partner who he later married in 2014.

Victor Garber, one of the leading actors of Titanic, confirmed he was gay in January 2013 when he revealed that he is in a relationship with Rainer Andreesen with whom he has lived since 2000 in New York.

David M. BenettGetty Images

Ian McKellen, a highly respected actor known for his amazing performances by Gandalf and Magneto, came out in 1998.

The Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey, came out in 2017. “I have loved and have had romantic encounters with men all my life and now I have decided to choose to live life as a gay. I want to face this honestly and openly.”

Cynthia Nixon, the hugely popular co-star in Sex and The City, said she was a lesbian in 2003 and married her partner in New York in 2012.

Neil Patrick Harris, actor of the hit series How I Met Your Mother has made his relationship with the actor public David Burtka in November 2006. The two have been together since 2004, they married in 2014 in Italy and are parents of twins.

Not just cinema:

here are the most famous coming out in the world of international music

Among the most famous we remember that of Elton John who said he felt “okay with calling himself homosexual” in 1988, following the separation from his wife Renate Blauel. John has been in a relationship with Canadian director David Furnish since 1993. The two got married in 2005, moved in 2014, and had two children.

Elton John AIDS FoundationGetty Images

Ricky Martin declared his homosexuality in 2008, via a post on Twitter and on his official website: “I am gay and I am proud of it”.

Sam Smith came out in 2014, stating that many of the songs written early in her career are about unrequited love.

In short, the actors and famous people who have come out over the years are many, but despite this it is still very difficult to declare one’s homosexuality serenely in the Hollywood environment: Kate Winslet, in an interview with the Sunday Times, denounces the retrograde mentality of the film industry, revealing that in Hollywood gay actors are forced to hide their sexuality for fear of not working anymore or having only gay roles. According to the actress, Hollywood prejudices are heavier for men, as the belief in the film industry still persists that a gay cannot play straight roles. For Winslet, these are notions that should be considered “almost illegal. One cannot believe how widespread the prejudice is. But it cannot be reduced to the question of gay actors who can only play gay roles. Because the actors, in some cases, choose not to come out for personal reasons. And it doesn’t have to be anyone’s business ”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Italian actors and VIPs who have come out

Even in Italy there is no shortage of famous people who have openly declared their homosexuality.

Gianna Nannini he came out in 2017, within his biography “Ca ** my”. The singer lives with her partner Carla and their daughter Penelope in London: “There are no laws in Italy that guarantee me what would happen to Penelope if I went to heaven. So I’m going to England, where I am respected in my human rights as a mother ”.

Also Tiziano Ferro he came out in 2010 with his autobiography “Thirty Years and a Chat with Dad”.

Rosalinda Celentano he declared in 2013 he came out declaring it to his parents.

Last year, during the Big Brother VIP, Gabriel Garko he went out by confessing to ex-girlfriend Adua Del Vesco and confiding that he had been together with Riccardo for eleven years.

Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

Leo Gullotta she came out to a weekly magazine in 1995, revealing that she understood her sexual orientation at age 30.

Enzo Miccio he has never hidden his homosexuality and talks about it serenely even if he is very reserved and does not like to talk about his relationship with his partner Riccardo.

Pierluigi Diaco he is happily married to his fellow journalist Alessio Orsingher. During an interview with “Non Disturbare” on Rai Uno, she said that he and her husband, if Italian law allows them, would like to adopt a child.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io