The Stars You Forgot Were in Neighbors: Marvel Icons, Hollywood Beauties, and Famous Husband

Australian soap opera Neighbors may have given us some of the world’s biggest pop stars, but it also launched the careers of Hollywood icons.

Many of the original cast, including Alan Dale, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe, landed their breakout roles on Ramsay Street, before going on to become some of the biggest names in show business.

They set the stage for more Neighbors alumni to follow in their footsteps, including Hollywood siren Margot Robbie and heartthrob Liam Hemsworth.

They’re not the only big names to have been a part of Erinsborough’s life, though, and here, the Daily Star takes a look at the Hollywood stars you might have forgotten were in Neighbours.

Deborra Lee-Furness – Linda Fielding Deborra Lee-Furness played Linda Fielding in three episodes

Long before voicing the characters in Hollywood’s blockbuster family movies like Legend of the Guardians, Deborra Lee-Furness appeared in the first episodes of Neighbors in 1985.

The star played Linda Fielding for three episodes, but then returned in 2020 behind the camera, where she also directed three episodes of the popular soap opera.

As well as forging a successful Hollywood career in movies like Shame and Waiting, Deborra is also married to another Australian legend: The Greatest Showman’s Hugh Jackman.

Alan Dale – Jim Robinson Alan Dale played the patriarch of the Jim Robinson family

One of the Neighbors OGs, Alan Dale played Jim Robinson on Neighbors between 1985 and 1993, before his character was killed off after Jim suffered a heart attack.

After leaving Australia to pursue a career in Hollywood, Alan landed roles in Lost, ER and The West Wing, as well as playing Caleb Nichol in the teen drama The OC and Bradford Meade, the CEO of Meade Publishing, in Ugly Betty.

Alan Dale also starred in Ugly Betty and The OC (Image: WireImage)

However, in a twist of fate that seemed to mirror his role on Neighbors, Alan’s Ugly Betty character later died on his wedding day to Wilhelmina Slater of a heart attack as well.

That wasn’t the last we saw of Alan though, as he landed lead roles in TV series including Once Upon a Time, most recently playing Joseph Anders on Dynasty between 2017 and 2021.

Away from our screens, he also has three children and has been married twice, first to Claire Dale from 1969 to 1979, and then to Tracey Dale since 1990.

Ben Mendelsohn as Warren Murphy Ben Mendelsohn played Warren Murphy in Neighbors

Ben Mendelsohn had a major role in one of the first shocking Neighbours’ splits, when his character Warren Murphy came between Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson.

After drinking too much, he broke off their relationship after kissing Charlene, but we all know they were happily ever after in the end, and Scott and Charlene’s wedding became one of the most iconic soap opera moments of all time.

Ben Mendehlson has starred in blockbusters such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Picture: Getty Images)

After playing Warren from 1986-1987, Ben has appeared in some of the world’s most successful movies, including The Dark Knight Rises as John Daggett, director Krennic in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Talos in Spider-Man: Far From Home. FromHome, too. as De Guiche in 2021’s Cyrano.

In his personal life, the actor also has two children and was married to Emma Forrest between 2012 and 2016.

Russell Crowe – Kenny Larkin Russell Crowe played Kenny Larkin in four episodes of Neighbors

Russell Crowe may have only appeared in four episodes of Neighbors as ex-prisoner Kenny Larkin in 1987, but he certainly made an impact on the residents of Ramsay Street and the public.

Since then, the award-nominated actor has appeared in some of the world’s most critically acclaimed films, including A Beautiful Mind, Noah, Robin Hood and Les Miserables.

Russell Crowe won an Academy Award for Gladiator (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

He also won an Academy Award for playing Maximus Decimus Meridius in Gladiator, as well as winning two Golden Globes, a BAFTA Award, and being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

That’s not all, as he will be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Neighbors and Home and Away alum Chris Hemsworth.

Away from our screens, Russell also has two children and was married to Danielle Spencer between 2003-2018.

Guy Pearce – Mike Young Guy Pearce played Mike Young for three years on Neighbors

Guy Pearce was another young star who landed his breakout role on Neighbours, playing Mike Young between 1986 and 1989.

In addition to becoming close friends with Scott and Charlene Robinson, viewers were wowed by Mike’s relationship with Ramsay Street resident Jane Harris.

From there it went on and on for Guy, landing one of his first leading roles in the 1994 hit film Priscilla: Queen Of The Desert, opposite Hugo Weaving.

Guy Pearce has starred in blockbusters like LA Confidential (Picture: Getty Images)

He later became one of Hollywood’s leading actors in movies like LA Confidential, Memento and as the villain in Iron Man 3, but also returned to television as Scrooge in the 2019 BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

Guy also recently appeared in 2021’s Mare of Eastown alongside Kate Winslet.

When not entertaining audiences, he lives with his partner, Game of Thrones actress Carice Van Houten, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2015.

Guy also has a son and was previously married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015.

Jesse Spencer – Billy Kennedy Jesse Spencer played Karl and Susan’s son, Billy Kennedy.

In 1994, Jesse Spencer came to Ramsay Street as Billy Kennedy, the son of Ramsay Street fan favorites Susan and Karl.

The blue-eyed heartbeat had viewers swooning over him, but in 2000 Jesse decided to leave the popular soap opera after revealing in an interview at the time, “The stories were boring and I no longer enjoyed them.”

Jesse Spencer starred in TV series like House and Chicago Fire (Picture: Getty Images)

That wasn’t the last we saw of Jesse though, as he landed a major role on the popular drama series House as Dr. Robert Chase between 2004 and 2012, opposite British gem Hugh Laurie.

Since then, he has also played Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire between 2012 and 2021, becoming one of the most familiar television faces in Hollywood and, in his personal life, he is married to Kali Woodruff Carr.

Michelle Ang – Lori Lee Michelle Ang played Lori Lee for two years on Neighbors

Fear The Walking Dead star Michelle Ang was another Hollywood star who landed her breakout role on Neighbours, playing Lori Lee from 2002 to 2004.

His character was a friend of Connor O’Neill and later became pregnant with his daughter Madeleine.

After Neighbours, Michelle appeared in popular Australian television shows such as Outrageous Fortune and the television mini-series Underemploed before continuing her career in Hollywood.

Lori Lee plays Omega in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Picture: Getty Images)

After appearances on hit television shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Michelle landed an Emmy-nominated role on shows like Fear The Walking Dead, as well as appearing on NCIS: Los Angeles, Vegas, and My Life Is Murder.

He also lent his voice to the popular Star Wars animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, where he plays Omega.

Liam Hemsworth – Josh Taylor Liam Hemsworth played Josh Taylor on Neighbors

Independence Day: Resurgence star Liam Hemsworth landed one of his first roles on Neighbors between 2007 and 2008, with his character dating Bridget Parker.

It wasn’t long before he made a name for himself as a Hollywood heartthrob, appearing alongside ex-wife Miley Cyrus in 2010’s The Last Song, as well as in the hit Hunger Games film series alongside award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Liam and his two brothers are big Hollywood stars (Image: Getty Images)

However, he’s not Hemsworth’s only handsome brother to appear on Neighbours, as his brother and Marvel’s Thor actor Chris Hemsworth both appeared in an episode of the soap opera, working alongside Steph Scully in the garage.

His brother and Westworld star Luke Hemsworth also played Nathan Tyson from 2001 to 2002, along with the role of car salesman John Carter in 2008.

Margot Robbie – Donna Freedman Margot Robbie played Donna Freedman on Neighbors

Hollywood siren Margot Robbie has become one of the most famous stars in the world, but before world fame, she played Donna Freedman on Neighbors between 2008 and 2011.

Along with her affair with Andrew Robinson, Donna was heartbroken when the love of her life, Ringo Brown, was killed in a hit-and-run.

After leaving soap opera, she landed her breakout role in Hollywood opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, before landing her famous role as Harley Quinn in movies like Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie has been nominated for numerous Hollywood film awards (Picture: Getty Images)

In addition to her roles in I, Tonya and Tarzan, she has followed in Russell Crowe’s footsteps as another Neighbors alumna to receive numerous award nominations, including two Academy Award nominations, five BAFTAs and three Golden Globes.

In addition to being on the list to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the Gotham City Sirens movie, the actress has also been married to her husband Tom Ackerley since 2016.

