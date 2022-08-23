The start of Felton fails and the blackouts bite and spread throughout Cuba

Unit 1 of the Felton Thermoelectric Power Plant, in Holguín, suffered a new breakdown after starting up and while trying to synchronize it with the national electrical system, announced the Electric Union (UNE). This keeps one of the plants that contribute the most energy out of service, which will be reflected in the duration of the already extensive blackouts suffered by Cubans.

In accordance with a tweet of the state entity, “after evaluating the high temperatures detected in bearing unit 3, we proceeded to send it by air to the capital for repair”indicated in reference to the generation unit that the authorities had announced would start operating on Monday.

The official television journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso offered more details on his social networks: “Unit 5 of the Nuevitas Thermoelectric plant was synchronized to the national electrical system. Its generation capacity exceeds 100MW. Felton 1 could not be incorporated into the system, due to high temperatures in bearing 3″.

According to the reporter, “they will proceed to open the piece to determine the solution time. For the next few hours, they estimate the synchronization of block 8 of Mariel, after several weeks of work on the line. Under these conditions, the blackout for peak hours is around 700MW.”

In that same publication, Pavel Rocha Remón lamented: “Yesterday, in one of the publications you make reporting on the Felton situation, there was a lady who said that ‘the law of attraction’, that you have to think positive and what do I know I… The issue is that the background does not allow me to think positively about this issue; Now that’s two more weeks, between when it cools down, it’s disassembled, the fault is detected, they disassemble it, they take it to the workshop in a FAR helicopter, they fix it, they return it, they assemble it, measurements and more measurements, they start up, and surprise surprise. Another problem. It is the story of never ending, compadre”.

While Leandro Carreño pointed out: “The Felton is a mess. In the end, there was a lot of hype and dish that the 21st was the day and none entered. The panorama is really discouraging.”

The bad news about the Holguin plant is released after people in several provinces only had four hours of electricity and the residents of Nuevitas staged several nights of protests that included violent clashes with repressive forces, which detonated after suffering several days of blackouts throughout the night.

The Electric Union itself predicted an affectation of 736MW during peak hours for Mondayafter reporting that on Sunday there were service cuts throughout the day due to “capacity deficit”.

According to the daily report, units 6, 7 and 8 of the Mariel Thermoelectric Plant, the Otto Parellada unit, 4 and 5 of Nuevitas and 1 and 2 of Felton are out of service due to breakdowns. Unit 3 of Renté remains in maintenance, while 400MW are missing in thermal generation and in distributed generation 1,057MW are not available due to breakdown, while 464MW is in maintenance.

In July alone, blackouts were recorded for 29 of the 31 days of the month, according to data from the UNE collated by the EFE agency.

The government has recognized the technological obsolescence of generation plants and has blamed the US embargo for its inability to invest in them. This, while building dozens of luxury hotels, more than 80% of them financed with Cuban capital.