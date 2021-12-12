the startlist of Sunday slalom in Val d’Isère

The “rapid gates” season begins: at 9.30 the 1st heat with the world champion Foss-Solevaag who will inaugurate the race on the Face de Bellevarde. Pinturault and Noel with bibs 6 and 7, seven blues competing with the nineteenth year in the white circus of Manfred Moelgg at the start. Out Adrian Pertl: for the vice world champion there is a fear of breaking the crusader after the fall in giant.

A lot of anticipation, as happened last year when it even started in Alta Badia on the third weekend of December, but the time has come for the slalomists for this first World Cup race.

Appointment again in Val d’Isère, 24 hours after the giant who crowned Marco Odermatt on the “Face de Bellevarde”: the start is scheduled for tomorrow at 9.30 with the 1st heat (Norwegian tracing), the second at 13 on a Swiss design (both live on TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport). If Austria recovered at the last minute the slalom World Cup holder Marco Schwarz, who returned to the snow in Reiteralm this week after an ankle injury at the beginning of November, Adrian Pertl was injured today in the giant.

The world silver of Cortina will not be there and could also have concluded his season here, given that the forked with flight in today’s race between the wide doors cost a damage to the right knee to be evaluated in the next few hours in Austria, but yes strongly fears for the crusader.

To inaugurate the slalom number 1 of this CdM will be the world champion Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, who will descend with the 1 before Zenhaeusern and Kristoffersen, who dominated in the slalom in Savoy in 2015 and 2016 and today sent good signals with the 5th place in giant. Feller, on the surprise podium today, will have the 4th and will precede Schwarz and then the points of home France: Alexis Pinturault looks for the missed trio in giant, he who won the last time he competed here between the posts tight, but he wants a very strong start at home especially Clément Noel, bib number 7 and man of reference although not yet a winner at the level of major events or cup rankings (three times second in that of slalom in the last three seasons …) .

In the second sub-group, after Aerni and Muffat-Jeandet, here is the bib number 10 for Alex Vinatzer, who has drawn a good number considering that the track factor will be there. We’ll see if it will be the season of redemption for Yule and Matt, starting on 12 and 13, and confirmation for Linus Strasser (15). From behind attention to many men, such as Gstrein (17) and Jakobsen (21), but also to the other six Italians entered, with the aim of taking the first podium of the season for the men’s sector.

Manfred Moelgg will begin his vintage number 19 in the white circus with the number … 19: bib 24 instead for Stefano Gross, here fantastic 3rd in 2019 for the last podium in the cup. Target points, he who starts as a diesel, for Giuliano Razzoli with 30, then we will see Simon Maurberger with 33, Tommy Sala with 37 and the (very difficult) attempt to qualify for the 2nd heat for Hannes Zingerle with bib 63.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

MEN’S SLALOM – VAL D’ISERE

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Foss-Solevaag, 2 Zenhaeusern, 3 Kristoffersen, 4 Feller, 5 Schwarz, 6 Pinturault, 7 Noel, 8 Aerni, 9 Muffat-Jeandet, 10 Vinatzer, 11 Ryding, 12 Yule, 13 Matt, 14 Meillard, 15 Strasser, 19 Moelgg, 24 Gross, 30 Razzoli, 33 Maurberger, 37 Sala, 63 Zingerle.