the startlist of the 1st downhill test, Paris with n ° 3

Thursday (4.00 Italian time) off with the first of the three trainings on the new Yanqing track: Matthias Mayer opens with 1, Kilde with 13, Feuz with 15. Innerhofer starts with 10, Marsaglia with 14. Subscribers also the combinatists, from Pinturault to Meillard up to Schwarz, and there is the great return of Kjetil Jansrud.

Here it is, the first Olympic startlist, or that of the inaugural test towards the men’s downhill which, on Sunday morning, will open the Beijing 2022 Games for alpine skiing.

Thursday, with the start scheduled at 4 Italian time (11 local time) and live on Eurosport Player, the jet men will descend on the new Yanqing track, with the unknown always linked to the wind and a lot of curiosity to understand how technical it can really be. this “Rock”, almost 3 km for 900 meters in altitude, and to which athletes it will adapt particularly, also thinking about completely artificial snow.

It will be Matthias Mayer, 2014 Olympic champion in the queen disciplines, the first to start followed by Romed Baumann and then by Dominik Paris with the number 3. The blue leader will be the first of the tricolor trio at the start, with Christof Innerhofer who picked the n ° 10 and Matteo Marsaglia on 14. There will be internal selection at home Austria between Max Franz (bib 18) and Otmar Striedinger (4), while the world champion Kriechmayr (starting tomorrow with 7 ) and Daniel Hemetsberger (9), so far the author of a fabulous and authentic loose cannon season also for this Olympic competition.

Outsiders who also respond to the names of Ganong (6), Hintermann (11), Crawford (12) and perhaps the eternal Clarey (19), even if this slope does not seem (on paper) ideal for a great glider like the Frenchman.

The other big names? Marco Odermatt will face the first training starting from fifth, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with 13 and Beat Feuz with 15, while with 29 we will see Kjetil Jansrud again on the track, two months after the injury in Beaver Creek, who completed the ” Olympic miracle ”and will begin his fifth adventure at the Games on Thursday.

The combinatists will also be on track for testing and will then aim for the race on 10 February: we are talking about Alexis Pinturault (bib 31), who will be the big favorite for that title, followed by Loic Meillard and Marco Schwarz, but also Murisier, Aerni, Philp and Strolz, with the winner of the Adelboden slalom at the start for 56th, last of the entrants.

As is well known, there will be no Slovenian Martin Cater, who tested positive at Covid in recent days and for whom the Olympic Games have already finished even before starting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

MEN’S DESCENT – BEIJING 2022

Startlist 1st test: 1 Mayer, 2 Baumann, 3 Paris4 Striedinger, 5 Odermatt, 6 Ganong, 7 Kriechmayr, 8 Schwaiger, 9 Hemetsberger, 10 Innerhofer, 11 Hintermann, 12 Crawford, 13 Kilde, 14 Marsaglia15 Feuz, 16 Sander, 17 Bennett, 18 Franz, 19 Clarey, 20 Cochran-Siegle.