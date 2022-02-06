the startlist of the Olympic descent

Sunday (4.00 am Italian time) the first big appointment for alpine skiing at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games: Domme for the first medal, Kilde (n ° 11) and Feuz (13) want gold but the prediction is very uncertain. Innerhofer will start with 12.

A “Rock” that still offers many unknowns, despite two tests held before today’s cancellation of the last training, due to the wind that worries everyone in Yanqing.

Tomorrow, however, everything should go the right way for the great debut in Beijing 2022, with the men’s downhill, the queen race, to inaugurate the five-ring program.

Appointment at 4.00 Italian time (11.00 local time), with live TV on Rai 2, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player: Bryce Bennett will open, forced by the tenth of the WCSL to the bib number 1, and who knows if the 2 of James Crawford, one of the more dangerous outsiders, it will be good or not for the young Canadian.

Hintermann (3) and Hemetsberger (5) could already place a great reference there and will precede Matteo Marsaglia, first of the three Azzurri at the gate with the number 6. The world champion, Vincent Kriechmayr (7), dreams of the first Olympic title which, in two occasions (descent in 2014 and super-g in 2018), he has already won his compatriot Matthias Mayer, on Sunday with the number 9 and some doubts related to anything but brilliant tests.

The startlist then proposes Ryan Cochran-Siegle with 10 and, after the technical break, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde with 11, he who seems to be doing very well here, is the leader of the Downhill World Cup and also very strongly wants the first gold at the Games, like Beat Feuz (13) who, in fact, is on the last chance of an amazing career.

It will be a “very hot” moment (in spite of the temperatures in Yanqing) of the race, given that Christof Innerhofer will start between the Norwegian and the Swiss, brilliant in practice and with the dream of repeating the feat in Sochi, when he was silver a whisker away from Mayer. And after Schwaiger, here is Dominik Paris with the number 15, to look for the first Olympic medal after the 4th place in PyeongChang, when Aksel Lund Svindal triumphed.

Did Marco Odermatt go into hiding on trial or did he suffer? We will find out in a few hours, with the Nidwalden phenomenon starting with number 17, before Franz (chosen at the last Austrian fourth, out of Striedinger as expected), the eternal Clarey and another loose cannon like Ganong.

And again with 23 a wonderful Kjetil Jansrud, competing with the crusader damaged two months ago by the fall of Beaver Creek, a very fearsome man like the Swiss Stefan Rogentin (bib number 30) and probably the last real danger for the adults will be the one represented from the Iberian Adur Etxezarreta, phenomenal in testing but clearly with a historian to be built at the highest levels. At the Olympic Games, however, fairy tales exist and, hoping that the wind will not become the protagonist, this particular descent could offer many surprises.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

MEN’S DESCENT – BEIJING 2022

Startlist: 1 Bennett, 2 Crawford, 3 Hintermann, 4 Bailet, 5 Hemetsberger, 6 Marsaglia, 7 Kriechmayr, 8 Baumann, 9 Mayer, 10 Cochran-Siegle, 11 Kilde, 12 Innerhofer, 13 Feuz, 14 Schwaiger, 15 Paris, 16 Sander, 17 Odermatt, 18 Franz, 19 Clarey, 20 Ganong.