the startlist of the super-g on Sunday

Second race at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee with Lara, already winner in the descent, favorite in the middle of a blue tide. Bassino returns, while Shiffrin rests and Vlhova draws the 4 to look for heavy points. Nine Italians on the track, start at 11.30.

A Sunday with the fifth super-g of the season, to close the two days of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee with the twenty-second race of the women’s cup, starting at 11.30 (with live TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport) on the Italian home track … France, given that the design of the track will be by Marco Viale, who has been following the transalpines for years and will focus in particular on the technicality of Tessa Worley, at the start with number 12.

The main favorite is certainly the dominatrix of this discipline for a year now, that is Lara Gut-Behrami who came out in the encore race of Sankt Moritz and had to miss the next challenge of Val d’Isère due to positivity, but she is fresh from today’s downhill triumph. The red-cross champion has chosen the usual number 7, and around her there will be a lot of blue with Rulfi’s squadron ready to try to replicate the 3 out of 4 (first, third and fourth) of Oreiller-Killy, four weeks ago.

The first of the nine Italians at the start will be Sofia Goggia, who again opted for the 5 as for the bitter descent that saw her end up in the networks; the blows are felt, but unless there are surprises tomorrow the Bergamo rider will be at the gate to defend her red bib and look for important points for the general, since Mikaela Shiffrin will not be there as expected (she is the first super-g that the American jumps this season) and Petra Vlhova, who will start just before her with No. 4, today did not show a great feeling with this track, even if the technical context will be quite different.

Who is doing very well is Federica Brignone, who chose second and went to number 9 to look for an encore from Sankt Moritz; Elena Curtoni will start with 13, and a couple of numbers later, here is Marta Bassino returning after skipping trials and descents, to focus on quality training in Val di Fassa.

The potential other rivals? Tamara Tippler does not seem in great condition, but she is still a great specialist and will start third, with Suter (11) before Worley herself, of Holdener (16) and above all Mowinckel, struggling downhill but splendid second in Val d ‘ Isère in super-g, with Ledecka (19) who will have a thirst for redemption and an athlete who is anything but to be underestimated and who we will see with number 31. Let’s talk about Alice Robinson, fourth in Sankt Moritz in race-2, then stopped by Covid but also twice second in the European Cup descents in Orcieres-Merlette, between Thursday and yesterday.

The numbers of the other blue: Francesca Marsaglia with 18, Roberta Melesi (24), Nicol Delago (27), Karoline Pichler (42) and Nadia Delago (46), splendid fourth today but who still has to grow a lot in super-g. Sunday will be a good test in this sense.

SUPER-G FEMALE – ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE

Startlist: 1 Gagnon, 2 Raedler, 3 Tippler, 4 Vlhova, 5 Goggia, 6 Nufer, 7 Gut-Behrami, 8 Puchner, 9 Brignone, 10 Siebenhofer, 11 C. Suter, 12 Worley, 13 Curtoni, 14 Haehlen, 15 Bassino, 16 Holdener, 17 Mowinckel, 18 Marsaglia, 19 Ledecka, 20 Miradoli, 24 Melesi, 27 Nicol Delago, 42 Pichler, 46 Nadia Delago.