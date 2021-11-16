The startup for health services founded by a Calabrian was acquired by an American giant

Alira Health, an international consulting firm specializing in healthcare, announced the acquisition of Patchai, an Italian digital health company based in Padua, but which boasts among the founders Alessandro Monteresso, Calabrian from Palmi.

Patchai offers intelligent digital solutions that actively engage patients in the clinical research and in the path of care, promoting better self-management of one’s health conditions, improving adherence to clinical trial protocols and therapies, and at the same time supporting health professionals in the delivery of care, thanks to the availability of robust data in real-time.

The proprietary Co-PRO® technologies developed by Patchai for the collection of data in conversational form (Conversational Patient-Reported Outcomes), they personalize the patient experience, ensuring high patient satisfaction and adherence in decentralized clinical trials.

For Alira Health, this is the second acquisition in the business digital health, and represents a further step forward for strengthening the offer of technology-enabled services with a patient-centered approach, for the benefit of healthcare facilities and professionals, institutions and companies.

«Alira Health is supporting important investments in the use of technology to enhance patient engagement, improve clinical trials, and collect and use valuable Real-Word Evidence. We are committed to humanizing healthcare through innovative technological solutions that put patients first. The acquisition of Patchai represents a strategic step towards realizing our vision of establishing ourselves as market leader of technologies for collecting patient data in Real-Word’s studies », says Gabriele Brambilla, Co-founder and CEO of Alira Health.

«Patchai’s mission is to advance the Life Sciences sector through smart solutions that put people at the center, to guide and amplify the positive impact of biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and patients on the future of healthcare systems ”, says Alessandro Monterosso, Co-founder and CEO of Patchai from Calabria.

“We are thrilled to join Alira Health and contribute to its mission to transform healthcare globally by promoting patient engagement every step of the way.” Patchai has developed an intelligent platform that integrates a empathic virtual assistant which personalizes the dialogue with the patient and collects the data reported by the patient in real time.

Preliminary data on patients using the Patchai solution show up to 95% adherence to the protocol, significantly higher than other applications on the market today and up to 9 times higher compared to paper solutions. Patchai was accelerated in Silicon Valley by Plug and Play and was a finalist in the Catapult Awards, one of the most important acceleration initiatives promoted by Eit Health.

The company, now part of Alira Health, will continue to evolve its technology to offer scalable and modular solutions for Decentralized Clinical Research and Virtual Care. About Patchai Founded in 2018, Patchai’s vision is of make clinical research and the path of care more engaging, simple and accessible, to improve people’s quality of life.

Patchai developed the first intelligent platform which supports patient engagement and real-time data collection during decentralized clinical trials and care pathways. This technological solution allows clinical research and daily clinical practice to be more humane, connected and efficient.

In 2021, Patchai was included in the ranking of 100 Top Global Digital Health Companies of the Medical Futurist Institute. To find out more: www.patchai.io About Alira Health Alira Health is an international patient-centric consultancy company that offers services performed through the use of technologies, at the forefront of the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem.

Provides a range of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies a innovate and grow throughout the life cycle of their solutions. Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, United States. The company is present with its offices in San Francisco, California, United States; Paris, France; Barcelona, ​​Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Bologna and Verona, Italy; Basel, Switzerland; Cambridge, UK.