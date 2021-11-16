The startup of an Under 30 acquired by an American healthcare giant

In the last year, the growth of healthcare sector it has been exponential and technological research has been fundamental in leading the world out of the health emergency. To confirm the ferment and also the structural growth of this sector is the acquisition of Patchai from Alira Health, an international consulting firm at the forefront of transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Patchai, an Italian startup of digital health based in Padua, it offers intelligent digital solutions that actively involve patients in clinical research and in the path of care. The service promotes better self-management of one’s health conditions, improving adherence to clinical trial protocols and therapies. It also supports healthcare professionals in providing care, thanks to the availability of robust real-time data.

“Patchai’s mission is to advance the Life Sciences industry through intelligent solutions that put people first, to guide and amplify the positive impact of biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and patients on the future of healthcare systems,” he says. Alessandro Monterosso, co-founder and CEO of Patchai who in 2020 was counted among the Under 30s selected by Forbes. A startup made in Italy that closed a round of 1.7 million euros in two tranches led respectively by Uv Cap and Sfem Italia (the investment vehicle of Stevanato Group). “We are thrilled to be joining Alira Health and contributing to hers mission to transform healthcare on a global level, promoting patient involvement at every stage of the journey “.

The second acquisition of Alira Health in digital health

Patchai’s proprietary technologies for conversational data collection (Conversational Patient-Reported Outcomes) personalize the patient experience, ensuring high satisfaction and adherence to decentralized clinical trials. For Alira Health, on the other hand, this is the second acquisition in the digital health sector. A further step forward for strengthening the offer of technology-enabled services with a patient-centered approach, for the benefit of healthcare facilities and professionals, institutions and companies. “Alira Health is making major investments in the use of technology to enhance patient engagement, improve clinical trials, and collect and use valuable Real-Word Evidence,” he said. Gabriele Brambilla, co-founder and CEO of Alira Health. “We are committed to humanizing healthcare through innovative technology solutions that put patients first. The acquisition of Patchai represents a strategic step towards realizing our vision of establishing ourselves as a market leader in technologies for the collection of patient data in Real-Word practices ”.

Patchai, the startup founded by a Forbes Under 30

Founded in 2018 by Alessandro Monterosso, who joined the Forbes Under 30 in 2020, Patchai has developed an intelligent platform that integrates an empathic virtual assistant that personalizes the dialogue with the patient and collects the data reported by the patient in real time. Preliminary data on patients using the Patchai solution show up to 95% adherence to the protocol, significantly higher than other applications on the market today and up to 9 times higher than paper solutions. This solution allows clinical research and daily clinical practice to be more humane, connected and efficient. In 2021, Patchai was included in the ranking of 100 Top Global Digital Health Companies of the Medical Futurist Institute. The startup was accelerated in Silicon Valley by Plug and Play and was a finalist in the Catapult Awards, one of the most important acceleration initiatives promoted by Eit Health. The company, now part of Alira Health, will continue to evolve its technology to offer scalable and modular solutions for Decentralized Clinical Research and Virtual Care.