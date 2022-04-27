The ‘startup’ that recovers the rent-to-own formula and has 25,000 users on the waiting list | My money









The founders of Libeen, José Manuel Cartes and Sofía Iturbe.

The market of living place live a new golden age after Covid-19. Sales are skyrocketing, as is demand for mortgages. However, the problem for many interested in buying a house remains the same as it was before the pandemic: the down payment. The mortgages They usually cover a maximum of 80% of the value of the property. Thus, buyers must have enough savings to contribute the remaining 20%, although the initial payment can amount to 30% taking into account expenses and taxes. That is, in a house of 200,000 euros, the future owner must have saved 60,000 euros. To save this pitfall, the proptech free commitment to ‘smart housing’, which recovers the formula of Rent with option to buy.

This type of contract offers the tenant the possibility of acquiring a property once the stipulated lease term ends. They gained a certain popularity in the previous real estate boom for protected housing and among young people, the group with the most difficulties in accessing housing due to their greater inability to save. Precisely, the main purpose of Libeen is to tackle this problem so deeply rooted in the ‘millennial’ generation, although her proposal has no age limit and is for all audiences.

The business model of this startup Madrid born at the end of 2019 allows you to obtain in average five years the necessary mattress to get a mortgage using the monthly rent. “It is a rent with option to purchase 2.0”, maintains its founder and CEO, José Manuel Cartes, who defends that the problem with mortgages is not the installments or interest rates, which will increase slightly this year, but the down payment. In his opinion, “interest rates in Spain, even rising, are still quite attractive”, but “only a small number of people can access” financing.

“Today we pay high rents that do not allow us to save. Since we can’t save, we can’t give money for a house. Since we can’t buy a house, we end up renting. And we cannot get out of that circle”, says Cartes, who assures that “with Libeen we are reinventing access to housing, offering a solution adapted to new ways of life”.







Example of house offered in Libeen

Specifically, Libeen, co-founded with Sofía Iturbe, has a marketplace where it is possible to find the desired home, although there is also the possibility of making the contract with a third-party house. After a financial study, any person can become an owner contributing from 5% of the entry and then with the monthly rental payments over a period of 3 to 7 years, depending on the agreement. “We help to save up to that 20% necessary to be able to access a traditional mortgage”, emphasizes Cartes.

Currently, they have 25,000 users on the waiting list to buy a home with Libeen’s ‘smart housing’ in a potential market of 135 million euros. In addition, Libeen recently closed a financing round of 2.5 million euros with the German fund Cusp Capital, an investor in companies such as Zalando or Delivery Hero, which will allow “significantly accelerating our growth to be present in all the cities of Spain and begin international expansion”, underlines Cartes, who points out that in recent months the company has doubled the number of employees and expects to close the year with 50 workers.

The idea came from Cartes after 15 years living in rent between Madrid, Los Angeles and Guatemala City and after a time living together with Iturbe, director of operations of the proptech, who had also been renting in Switzerland and Cambodia. “We began to make accounts of how much we had spent on rent and we realized that we could have already bought a house if we had used that money to buy a home,” she says.







Apartment on offer in Valencia on the Libeen website

“This created a great concern in us and how our entire generation was going to be able to buy a house,” they add. To buy a house for 300,000 euros you need to have 90,000 euros saved. To save those 90,000 euros, you need to save 500 euros a month for 15 years, which is almost impossible living for rent, since approximately 50% of the income is used for rent, they explain. “It was inconceivable to continue throwing money away with rent and reach our retirement without savings, without pensions and without a home,” they point out. “At this point and thanks to the entrepreneurial spirit of both of us, we began to think of solutions and made many focus group with different targets to understand the market; we created an mvp (Minimum Viable Product) and in just three months we accumulated more than 1,500 people interested in buying a house with our formula”, they highlight. “This is how, from our frustration, good ideas were born that, after much effort and dedication, ended up becoming what we know today as Libeen Smart Housing”.