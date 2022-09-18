the stat that illustrates the perfect agreement between Messi and Neymar this season

Lionel Messi and Neymar were still entertained at the start of OL-PSG on Sunday evening in Ligue 1. The Brazilian offered a goal to the Argentinian, it is already the 5th time this season that this duo has combined to score.

It’s the return of the Messi-Neymar bromance. Off the field, the two players have always remained friends, but in the game, they had not offered such a spectacle since their years in Barcelona. On the opener of Paris Saint-Germain, Sunday evening against Lyon, the Argentinian and the Brazilian combined perfectly for the opener of the Pulga.

Instinctively, on a shot from the inside of the foot without control, Lionel Messi put one of his specials. The duo, he again showed that he was almost with his eyes closed on the ground. It is already the 5th assist they have exchanged this season in Ligue 1.

12 goals and 14 assists between them this season in L1

There was the Clermont match, where Messi gave Neymar a goal, and vice versa. Then the seven-time Ballon d’Or had superbly served his Brazilian teammate against Toulouse and Brest, before being returned the favor in Lyon, this Sunday evening.

Statistically, the duo are currently hovering over Ligue 1. Neymar has 8 goals and 7 assists, Messi has 4 goals and 7 assists. Kylian Mbappé, the third thief of the Parisian attack, peaks at 7 pawns. All on the 8th day only. Mind-boggling numbers.