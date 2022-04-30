The stat that proves Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT ahead of Leo Messi

The face of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain has changed this season with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Red Devils and the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG. However, we cannot say that these transfers were added value for these two teams. MU will end the season without the slightest title and without doubt without qualification for the next Champions League. The club from the French capital won the national title but disappointed in C1. If the Portuguese and the Argentinian dominated the Soccer world over the past ten years, things are changing.

Fortunately we should say because CR7 is 37 years old and La Pulga, 34 years old. They have won almost everything (they are missing a World Cup) and yet they still want to show the world that they are not ”finished”. Et if football fans always like to compare them to find out who is the best of all time, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time in English), this season, there is no photo between the two men.

4 Ligue 1 goals for Messi

In effect, Cristiano Ronaldo scored more Premier League goals in April (5) than Messi all season in L1 (4 goals). These numbers can go laughing or crying. It all depends on who we support. But one thing is certain, Cristiano Ronaldo had a much bigger impact on Manchester United’s season than Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Some will say that the Portuguese already knew the English championship and Manchester, others will say that Messi had never known a club other than FC Barcelona and finally, some people will say that Ronaldo is older, has scored more goals in selection and club than Messi and also in the Champions League which puts him above.

CR7 also has one more C1 in his trophy cabinet. And this season, there are therefore no photos since Cristiano has scored 23 goals in all competitions against 9 for Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 scored more goals in April in the Premier League (5) than Messi 🇦🇷 throughout the season in L1 (4 goals)! 😱

Who is the GOAT? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R0hTfscJWg — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) April 29, 2022

Internet users react

On social networks, this statistic has made internet users talk a lot and the debate has opened up for the umpteenth time.

We read on Twitter:

”Cristiano scores goals that are useless to his club which is having a white season and is not in the top 5 of the PL. While it was thanks to Messi’s goal against Lens that PSG won the championship. Without forgetting that he is one of the best passers in Ligue 1…

“Comparing a player who plays up front and a midfielder based on the number of goals, are you serious?”

”Messi 7 times best player in the world. No one in the world will do that. Ronaldo is a great scorer, it’s true, but when we rank the best players of all time, he’s far behind Messi. It just means that better scorer is not better player…

”Ronaldo is three years older. And he plays in the premier league and messi in l1 with a team of stars to help him so for me Ronaldo is better replaces messi by cr7 and Paris would have done better this year…”

”Messi is the natural talent, Ronaldo is the work and the seriousness. Now over time, talent diminishes and only hard work continues to pay. Ronaldo is a real pro, a show of consistency and mentality. To date Messi is dropped”

