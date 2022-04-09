the stat that proves that Mbappé and Messi are getting along better and better on the pitch

Double decisive passer, Lionel Messi delivered a new offering to Kylian Mbappé, the fifth in Ligue 1, this Saturday during Clermont-PSG. According to Opta, no other duo displays such complicity in Europe.

Neymar at the start of the action, Messi at the pass, Mbappé at the finish. PSG’s second goal at Clermont was the perfect illustration of what Parisian supporters were entitled to expect from their magic trio this season. “With the automatisms finally found of the attacking trio, we will walk on Chelsea in the second leg,” joked one of them on Twitter.

The disappointments accumulated since the start of the season or even for several years have not altered the humor of the Parisian supporters, nor their sense of self-mockery. Nevertheless, if the jokes rain on the finally magic trio of the club of the capital, the joke contains a grain of truth. The magicians of the capital club are refining their bond on the pitch, and this is perhaps even more true for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

From nothing was born alchemy?

La Pulga and the Bondy wonderkid have exchanged seven assists in Ligue 1 this season, at least three more than any other duo, according to statistician Opta. Asked about his future recently, Kylian Mbappé praised Messi’s talent, testifying in passing to his joy at playing alongside him, which did not fail to revive speculation about the Frenchman’s future: “Seeing him every days, see what he can do. He can improve my game because he’s a unique player. I have the chance to play with him. It’s an honor. I’ve always said that I had no I never thought I could play with Messi but today I am playing with him. And I’m very happy. I’m learning a lot with him. He’s a unique player, a legend who will stay in the game. the history of football. It’s a pleasure for me.”

For this 14th game that the three of them started this season, Lionel Messi delivered his twelfth assist in Ligue 1, the fifth for Mbappé, while the latter took the opportunity to join the top scorers with an 18th achievement, to finally take the lead alone on a caviar from Neymar in the second period.

Returned to the attacking trio, the Brazilian also had a good game, with an assist and two goals, after his double at Lorient (5-1). Against Les Merlus, Mbappé, Messi and Neymar all scored in the same game for the first time. The trend is confirmed, and the trio again carries the Parisian attack. The Argentinian also had a goal disallowed for offside in Clermont. But it is only Ligue 1, and the promoted opposite, will oppose those expecting such performances from the trio in the Champions League. Better late than never, will reject the most optimistic, or the most naive. Sometimes they tend to get confused.