the state changes the rules in the running and citizens lose thousands of euros

The Superbonus it had to be a great opportunity for the construction market: to date, however, this has turned into nightmare for all those families – And businesses – who trusted the state “guarantee” by deciding to invest inpurchase of a property to renovate taking advantage of credit transfer and invoice discount to limit costs.

However, today the Superbonus “market” is blocked – or almost – due to the latest innovations introduced by the support decree ter, which limited the assignment of credit to a single time. So much so that many banks are holding back, renouncing the acquisitions of credits accrued by construction companies (those who have agreed to the direct discount on the invoice) and by those citizens who have instead decided to sell their credit directly, thus paying for the work out of their own pockets (with the guarantee, however, to recover everything at a later time ).

There are several credit institutions that in recent days have “frozen” the credit transfer practices: a Italian post And Cassa Depositi e Prestitiin recent days it has also been added Banco Bpm who communicated the suspension of the purchase of tax credits on construction works.

We have already seen how such a blockade affects construction companies, so much so that there are some that risk bankruptcy in the event that they are unable to find a bank willing to acquire the credit accrued in the tax drawer.

But this situation is also creating a lot of inconvenience to citizens, who hope that politics intervene as soon as possible in order to unblock this situation.

Superbonus: so private citizens are losing out

We received a report from one of our readers who tells us about his experience – negative for now – with the Superbonus 110%.

This, after having been well informed about the functioning of the Superbonus and the other home bonuses in force today, considered it convenient to purchase a property, “somewhat dilapidated“, To be restructured by taking advantage of the discount on the invoice.

“We trusted the state, and we acted as the law wants”, Writes our reader who nevertheless prefers to remain anonymous. This, in fact, immediately turned to a architect expert in building renovation practices, who – after evaluating the feasibility of the intervention – put him in contact with a construction company willing to take on the work at zero euros, or almost, by accepting the discount on the invoice.

At this point the architect made all the necessary surveys and followed every step required by the legislation. “We agreed on a cost estimate of 150 thousand euros, but thanks to superbonus, sismabonus, ecobonus 50%, bonus facades, we would have required an outlay of just 20 thousand euros, an investment that we could absolutely afford.“.

However, already around December there was the first stop as the architect and the company decided to proceed calmly once they had the guarantee that the Superbonus had arrived. extension for the whole of 2022, without any ISEE limit. “On the other hand, there was no reason to rush things and risk making some evaluation errors that could have compromised access to the bonus.“.

A slowdown that nevertheless seems to have been fatal:

“Just a few days after the start of the works, the company told us that for the moment it does not want to start as its bank has decided to suspend the credit acquisition operations until the regulatory developments are clear”.

A hard blow, also because “if we do not complete 30% of the works by the end of June we risk having to give up the Superbonus“.

These days, our reader says, the company is looking for another bank – or another credit institution – willing to acquire the credit. Otherwise, this will not accept the discount on the invoice and “asks us to move to find an alternative“.

In the worst case, therefore, “we risk finding ourselves with a dilapidated property that without the guarantee of a Superbonus will be difficult to resell as it is, it being understood that today we do not have the economic possibility to undertake an investment of another 150 thousand euros for the renovation“.

“We therefore run the risk of paying the consequences for what many might call a risky investment, but which we instead had assessed at best, among other things after having listened to the positive opinion of various experts in the sector, who had assured us that there was no problem in accessing the renovation bonuses for that particular property. “

“Our problem is that we trusted the state“, The reader polemically concludes, for whom the only hope is that the situation can unlock as soon as possible so you can finally start the renovations.

Superbonus: what will politics do?

There is also pressure from the majority on the Draghi government so that the provision of the support decree ter which limits the assignment of credit to a single time can be revised.

The options there are two:

a change being made parliamentary conversion of the decreeHowever, this will take up to two months. And in that case the risk is that it is too late for the 30% the works can be completed by the end of June;

a change with a ad hoc decree which should arrive there already next week, as assured by the Minister of Agriculture Patuanelli. The possibility, for example, is that up to two credit assignments could be authorized.

One thing is certain, in some way it will be necessary to intervene if you do not want to penalize all those honest citizens who have relied on the Superbonus by exposing themselves – even economically – to legally exploit this possibility so as to make the most of their investment.