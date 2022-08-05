The State got into the black market of the currency to compete

The Cuban comedian Ulysses Toirac He was between indifferent and indignant, before the government announcement of the new dollar exchange rate, he believes that the only thing new will be to see the State compete in the black market of the currency in Cuba.

“The exchange system seems to me like Brazilian soap operas, chapters and chapters… It seems to you that something is happening and months go by that, in short, nothing happens. The only thing that happens is the days, go ahead and go ahead.” ‘tra… The only thing that changed is that the State got into the black bag of the currency to competewith the same prices,” the actor said on his Facebook profile.

Facebook Ulises Toirac

Toirac insisted that “the supply in national currency requires national production“, an area in which the island government has made no progress for decades.

“Dumbledore can’t do magic by taking money out of the hat up his sleeve. I’m not a specialist and they have two thousand to eat lunch per ticket studying the fluff of the counter fluff of a stupidity that does not produce wealth and therefore does not solves the problem, and put on the face of ‘now we are going to break it,'” said the actor.

He is not the only one who has shown his discomfort with the new measures of the Cuban government announced by the Minister of Economy, Alexander Gil this Wednesday. Many Cubans consider that the exchange rate and the purchase of dollars without announcing the date of foreign currency sales are a lack of respect for the population and a cynical attitude of the State towards the people of Cuba.

Gil pointed out that starting this Thursday “everyone will be able to sell their foreign currency to the State and, soon [en fecha sin determinar]the State will sell the dollars to the population”. This generated a wave of critical comments about the inability of the government to get the country out of the crisis and dozens of minister speech memes.

The reference exchange rate in Cuba will be 1×120 Cuban pesos. This when applying the banking commercial margin (tax of 8%) is reduced to one dollar for 110.40 CUP. Cuban authorities warn that the rate will not remain static.

Toirac is usually active on his social networks and comments with a humorous tone on aspects of the Cuban reality. A couple of weeks ago he warmed up the social networks of Cubans with his usual ability to make people laugh, when he debated the quality of life in Marianao.