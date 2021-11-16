The state is never interested in obtaining an efficient and effective local medicine

by Enzo Bozza

NOV 15 – Dear Director,

three unfortunate figures are on my mind: Gianbattista Vico with his historical courses and appeals because you cannot learn from history and died in absolute poverty in an alley of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples and Joe Rambo, the Vietnam veteran who has to fight with a obtuse sheriff in a very democratic and big-time America who teaches Freedom with gun shots.

The third unfortunate figure is that of the general practitioner, a veteran of a recent war against a virus and for whom he went from stars to rags in less than eighteen months. From hero without a mask to a veteran without underwear. The king is naked, long live the King. In these days we are trying to renew his contract of employment that ACN that regulates his duties and his remuneration.

The Unions are indignant and have coffee with Don Raffae ‘in the golden prison sung by De Andrè. Subjugation and indignation, in fact the general practitioner remains what he has always been: a doctor conducted without art or part. That Guido Tersilli played by Alberto Sordi in the famous “Medico della Mutua”.

It is in the destiny of the Veterans to become alcoholics and psychologically ill and in fact, before this happens, many colleagues run away in search of retirement, rather than continue as laughing stock of the state and of a user who does not even know what a general practitioner is for. . Not only has the State made itself responsible for the most nefarious closure of universities by making the Faculty of Medicine a Club of a select few, but it continues to harass the few veterans of the greatest battle ever fought with Sherpa treatments and then cry out for the emergency (the usual ) by resorting to extraordinary measures such as winking at the private individual who waits perched on telephone wires with the keen eye of the Condor.

The Medicine of the Territory is the greatest resource of the National Health Service. We can engrave this hypocritical nonsense on the tombstone of the next and imminent funeral of the General Practitioner, hypocritical like all tombstones and definitive as the death of the dearly departed who has never spun anyone.

The state has never been interested in obtaining an efficient and effective local medicine, as a perfect ignorant of the issue of health protection, it has always divided medicine into two teams: the hospital of series A and that of the Sherpas of the territory, series B. Only to be amazed at how many people crowd the emergency rooms with white codes and continuing in the most vulgar ignorance, he decides to strengthen the hospital, rather than better arm the soldiers in the trenches. State and trade unions, we still want doctors led with patches to the butt, as we have been for more than 40 years with all the prosopopoeic hypocritical centers of power for which services are measured by the kilo and never in quality.

The vulgar and very sad truth stands out: it is fiscally convenient for the State that the general practitioner remains a freelancer: many taxes, zero expenses for the State. Any medicine that is done in the area is of no interest to anyone, until the sick arrive at the hospital. And if they don’t arrive, never mind: the funerals are paid for by the relatives. At most, they will appeal …

Enzo Bozza

General practitioner

Vodo di Cadore

November 15, 2021

