the statement worries the fans

Andrij Shevchenko and Genoa are in deep trouble. The rossoblù club has announced the positivity to Covid-19 of two players.

The troubles do not end for the Genoa from Andrij Shevchenko. The rossoblù club, ended up in the slums of the standings Serie A 2021/2022, is struggling with some cases of positivity al COVID-19 which risks complicating the journey in the league even more. In addition to the results that are slow in coming, in fact, the Ligurian club will have to do without some members of its squad.

To have tested positive for the Coronavirusin fact, in addition to the coach Shevchenko, also two players. Genoa himself communicated the news with an official note that appeared on its channels.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Genoa, two other positives at Covid: the press release

This is the statement from the rossoblù club: “Genoa Cfc announces that yesterday two players of the First Team tested positive in the search for Sars-Cov2 by means of molecular tests. The two players were placed in home isolation and the competent health authorities were promptly informed “.

READ ALSO >>> Serie A, the club is a hotbed: the positives at Covid are twelve

The news causes the fans and management to worry a lot. Already on Sunday, in fact, the president Zangrillo he had put everyone in the dock. The latest cases of positivity at Covid, in fact, could make things even worse, considering that the team’s performances are struggling to arrive. For this reason the team and the coach are called to make an extra effort, in order to ward off the specters of B series and save the season.